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President Trump just reminded the entire planet what WINNING looks like on steroids.

Sunday night the People’s House turned into the ultimate American dream – UFC Freedom 250 exploding on the South Lawn for his 80th birthday and America’s 250th. Blue Angels screaming overhead, bald eagle soaring, Medal of Honor heroes walking fighters out, 4,000 patriots plus 80,000 more chanting USA USA USA! Every single fight a KNOCKOUT. Justin Gaethje drops the upset bomb, gifts Trump his fight chain, Dana White struts out with the boss himself. Pure MAGA thunder the left DESPISES.

And what do the sad little libs do? They “counter-program” with a pathetic New York screech-fest starring Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, and Joy Reid. Forty people. Terrible singing. Whining about “censorship” while they’re free to embarrass themselves on stage. Hillary crying about “our house.” TOTAL FLOP. We’re laughing so hard we can’t breathe.

Then – HOURS later, NO SLEEP – Trump lands in France for the G7, tells Macron “everything is very nice,” and drops the Iran deal hammer. Oil prices CRASHING, stocks ROCKETING, Strait of Hormuz swinging wide open, full powerful text dropping soon. No Obama-style cash giveaway. “A very powerful document,” he said. Peace through STRENGTH, baby.

This man doesn’t stop. He’s 80 going on unstoppable. America is back and the losers are still wondering what hit them.

As the line goes, the best is still coming! 🇺🇸

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You honestly CANNOT make this stuff up! An Obama-appointed hack judge is getting absolutely TORCHED in the most DISGUSTING way possible. U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross – one of Barack’s lifetime swamp gifts from 2014 – was caught having LOUD, wall-shaking sex romps right in her Atlanta chambers with married Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Kelley Collier.

Her poor clerks had to sit there and listen to the entire sleazy spectacle through the thin walls! Talk about a hostile work environment from HELL. When the misconduct probe hit, this radical left lightweight LIED straight to investigators like a true deep-state pro. Then she scrambled to rewrite her pathetic “sorry” letters admitting her actions were “patently wrong.” Boo hoo!

But here comes the BEAUTIFUL part, patriots. MAGA warriors are STRIKING BACK HARD! Rep. Andrew Clyde dropped three articles of impeachment with fighters like Lauren Boebert, Sheri Biggs, and Paul Gosar signing on. Rep. Clay Fuller is piling on too, and even Sen. Thom Tillis says if it’s true – and it IS – she’s GONE!

This is what DRAINING THE SWAMP looks like, baby! Obama jammed these degenerates onto the bench thinking they’d never face justice. WRONG! Under Trump’s America First revolution we’re cleaning house BIG LEAGUE. No more pervert judges treating courthouses like cheap motels on the taxpayer dime.

The American people demand INTEGRITY, not leftist filth. IMPEACH THIS DISGRACE NOW! Share this everywhere, call your reps, and let’s finish the job.

While President Trump is over there delivering TREMENDOUS wins for America at the G7, the far-left LUNATICS are throwing their usual violent temper tantrum like the pathetic CRYBABIES they are!

In Geneva, these radical communists, feminists, and pro-Hamas thugs torched a beautiful TESLA, smashed bank shop windows with hammers, and raided a construction site to grab weapons and attack the police. They were hurling iron bars, bicycles, and sticks at the cops like the unhinged animals they’ve always been!

Police had to hit them with tear gas and water cannons to shut down the chaos. Seven thousand officers keeping the peace against these 50,000 wannabe revolutionaries. Sound familiar? Same old black bloc TRASH from Genoa and Évian days.

This is what happens when Trump shows up – the left EXPLODES because they can’t handle PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH and America winning BIGLY again! No more bowing to globalist elites.

These losers want to burn everything down because their socialist dreams are dead. Too bad! Trump and our MAGA movement are RESTORING order and greatness.

Time to support the brave cops and lock these rioters up. We the people are DONE with this nonsense where ever it is in the