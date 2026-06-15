The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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A Seeker
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IS OUR BELOVED USA THEIR ENEMY? OR, ARE THEY THE ENEMY WITHIN? WHEN ONE SHOWS WHOSE HATRED TOWARDS WHOSE OWN COUNTRY, THAT PERSON IS AN ENEMY WITHIN! WHAT DO WE DO WITH ENEMY WITHIN? ALL OF THEM SHOULD BE LOCKED UP AND WAITING TO FACE THE LAW OF THE LAND AS ENEMY OF THE STATE! NO ARGUMENT!

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