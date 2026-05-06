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Ken Griffin just told Mayor Zohran Mamdani “up yours!”

The billionaire Citadel CEO doubled down this week on his company’s move to Florida, calling Mamdani’s Tax Day stunt “creepy and weird,” This is what happens when socialist grifters turn wealth creators into scapegoats.

Griffin deserves credit for his clarity. Mamdani standing outside Griffin’s Manhattan penthouse on Tax Day to announce a new pied-à-terre tax was an immature stunt meant to vilify success and rally his base of short-sighted radical leftists.

Griffin responded by urging his New York business partners to follow him to Miami, to a state that “embraces business, embraces education, embraces personal freedom and liberty” rather than “distributive handouts that leave people dependent on government.”

This is the consequence Mamdani has earned. He’s been asking for this to happen. Every successful businessman he’s villainized, every wealth creator he’s turned into a convenient enemy, should take Griffin’s lead and leave. Because Mamdani isn’t interested in compromise or pragmatic governance—he’s serious about radical anti-capitalist transformation of New York City.

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I saw the real Mamdani at the May Day protest in Washington Square Park, speaking to thousands of radical left-wingers. It wasn’t the passive, smiling facade he presents at official events or on T.V. hits. This was was the rabid socialist revolutionary in his element, energizing a crowd that views capitalism itself as the enemy. He wants to turn New York into his proof of concept for the rest of the nation—a city where rent freezes, expanded social programs, and sanctuary city policies demonstrate that progressive governance works.

The problem is it doesn’t work. We all know this. And when more high-taxpayers like Griffin decide New York isn’t worth the harassment, the economic consequences will devastate the working-class New Yorkers Mamdani claims to champion.

New York’s tax base is already fragile. The city depends on a small percentage of high earners and wealth creators to fund its massive government apparatus. When those earners leave, the bill doesn’t disappear—it gets transferred to everyone else or services get cut. Mamdani’s agenda of rent freezes and bloated social programs requires money that has to come from somewhere. Where will it come from when the Ken Griffins of the world take their billions to Miami?

I wouldn’t want to live in Mamdani’s New York. I wouldn’t want to own property there or start a business there. Would you? The trajectory is clear: punish success, celebrate redistribution, treat job creators as villains rather than vital partners in urban prosperity. Griffin saw it coming and got out.

Maybe Griffin’s follow-through will make Mamdani reconsider. Maybe watching billions of dollars in tax revenue walk out the door will force him to acknowledge where his bread is buttered. He depends on the people he’s driving away to fund the programs he’s expanding. At some point, basic math catches up with ideology.

Mamdani’s statement responding to Griffin was telling: he wants “all New Yorkers to succeed” but the tax system “rewards extreme wealth while working people are pushed to the brink.” This is the language of class warfare, not economic development. Griffin doesn’t need New York. New York needs Griffin.

The irony is that Mamdani thanked Griffin for funding a police memorial wall the same week Griffin announced he’s doubling down on leaving. That’s the relationship in a nutshell: take the money, bite the hand, wonder why it pulls away.