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What in the ACTUAL hell is this socialist LOSER doing?

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani just published a searchable database with the full names and home addresses of thousands of wealthy New Yorkers who own second properties over $1 million. Pure DOXXING!

This Radical Left cretin handed every unhinged activist a map of the productive class, but then what do we expect for a man who filmed a creepy “Happy Tax Day” stalker video outside Ken Griffin’s penthouse bragging.

Disgraceful!

This is pure class warfare driving successful people OUT of the city that powers America. New York’s share of the nation’s millionaires already crashed from 12.7 percent to 8.7 percent, wiping out nearly $11 BILLION in tax revenue. Economic ILLITERACY on a historic scale!

The top 10 percent already pay a MASSIVE 72 percent of federal income taxes. The top 1 percent earn 20.6 percent of the income but shell out 38.4 percent. The bottom 50 percent? A pathetic 3.3 percent. Elon Musk once paid ELEVEN BILLION in a single year!

New Yorkers are waking up FAST. Anti Mamdani protesters packed the Upper West Side chanting “Remove Mamdani” after a radical yelled “Allahu Akbar” while stabbing a Jewish man and an Asian man. Rabbi Avi Weiss nailed it: “You’ve placed a target on the back of each and every one of us.”

Winners create. Losers demand and dox. AMERICA IS WINNING. Drain the swamp. Remove the LOSERS. We’re just getting started!

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This is DISGRACEFUL!

Anthony Fauci’s private diary just exposed him as a complete LIAR. In February 2020 he wrote that the coronavirus fatality rate was “more like 0.2-0.3 percent” — basically a bad flu with a much larger denominator.

Yet this same Radical Left scientist went on Hannity and claimed two to two-and-a-half percent. He told Congress it was one to three percent. On the Daily Show he pushed one percent as ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

He KNEW the truth and still sold fear to the American people. Lockdowns. School closures. Economic destruction. All built on a deliberate LIE from the highest levels of the Deep State.

Senator Rand Paul released the diary ahead of Fauci’s upcoming testimony. The mask is OFF. This man terrorized the nation while privately admitting it was nowhere near as deadly as he claimed.

Fauci and CNN’s massive gathering hypocrisy exposed

Rules for thee, not for me!

Just one week after Fauci and CNN condemned “small household gatherings” as deadly, Anthony Fauci hosted a relaxed dinner at his own home with Jake and Jennifer Tapper.

On October 14, 2020, CNN (with Tapper leading the charge) and Fauci himself warned Americans to sacrifice Thanksgiving, avoid indoor family gatherings, and “bite the bullet.” The CDC said the virus was spreading at small family get-togethers.

Nine days later? Fauci’s diary: “Had dinner at my home with Jake and Jennifer Tapper. Relaxed, good time. Jake clearly believes that Trump is totally nuts.”

While regular Americans couldn’t see dying relatives, bury loved ones properly, or gather for holidays, the Deep State elite and Fake News royalty partied. Schools closed for kids. Churches shuttered. But Fauci and Tapper got their nice dinner.

This is the purest form of elite hypocrisy. The same people who destroyed lives for “science” ignored their own rules.

The American people are DONE with these LOSERS. Expose them. Mock them. Never trust them again.

This is pure FAILURE!

Another DISGRACEFUL day in open-borders Europe! A 31-year-old man went on a stabbing spree near the Porte de Clichy metro in Paris and injured three women, including a PREGNANT mother to be. Ages 19, 24, and 36. Two in critical condition, one serious.

What did this LOSER scream while waving two knives? “Allah commanded me.” “Allah sent me to kill women.”

An off-duty police officer and brave bystanders took him down. Yet French officials are already soft-pedaling, calling him “crazy” and refusing to treat it as Islamist TERROR.

Berlin Pride terror suspect identified as known Islamist

This comes just days after the Berlin Pride attack where the suspect drove a van into the Berlin Pride Parade crowd, killing one and injuring 29, has been identified as 21-year-old Abdul Ballut, a known ISLAMIST of Lebanese descent born in Germany.

This Radical had previous detention for supporting ISIS and threatening terror. Released in May on probation with “de-radicalisation” sessions. His next one was scheduled for Monday. Too late!

Women targeted in the street. A pregnant mother stabbed. And the elites make excuses.

Europe’s open borders and weak policies keep importing this violence. The Radical Left’s denial only enables more of these LOSERS with knives.

America under strong leadership rejects this madness. Peace through strength means securing the border and calling evil by its name. No more excuses.

Deport, detain, destroy the networks. Peace through STRENGTH. Europe’s weakness is a warning. We’re not falling for it.

The CEO who tried to destroy Cracker Barrel’s iconic country charm is finally OUT. Julie Masino, the Radical Left corporate LOSER behind the disastrous “reinvention,” is stepping down effective August 10.

What did she do? Ripped Uncle Herschel and the barrel right out of the logo. Stripped the warm downhome country decor and replaced it with generic Subway-style blandness. Tried to turn a beloved American institution into just another soulless chain.

The American People rebelled HARD. Backlash was intense. Revenue dropped. Company value tanked. They were forced to reverse course. DISGRACEFUL failure!

This is what happens when woke executives attack nostalgia, hospitality, and tradition. Customers aren’t buying the left’s cultural erasure.

Now David Deno takes over, promising to honor the “iconic American brand” with its “warm country hospitality.” Smart!

Patriots fought back and WON. The market punished the LOSERS. Common sense is back. Cracker Barrel survives.