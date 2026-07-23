Sophie Cunningham on women’s sports backlash: “I said what I said.”

Secret Service warns of the highest threat level in history

Patty Murray just gave us the Best. Community. Note. Ever!

Rubio just destroyed Iran, the press, and the ICC in one go and it was glorious

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The WNBA star stared straight into the cameras and declared she will ALWAYS keep biological men out of women’s sports and locker rooms. “I said what I said.” Boom. Absolute mic drop. She is protecting young girls. Period.

The usual suspects immediately screamed that she “hates trans.” WRONG! She shut it down cold: “I never once said that.” She is here to extend LOVE… and the hard TRUTH. Protecting biological women is not hate. It is basic reality. It is STRENGTH.

Huge majorities of Americans agree with her — including plenty of Democrats. The Supreme Court just delivered a 6-3 WIN for women’s sports last month. Common sense is BACK, baby!

Indiana Fever gave the classic corporate non-answer. Weak. Sophie? No apologies. No backtracking. Pure backbone while the LOSERS on the left cry and cancel.

This is MAGA energy in the WNBA. Real women defending real women. The Radical Left can scream into the void all day. We are protecting our daughters. We are taking the culture back.

Keep speaking TRUTH, Sophie. The American People are with you.

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The Secret Service just confirmed what every patriot already knew, the threat environment against President Trump is the HIGHEST they have EVER SEEN!

Over 10,000 threat cases this year. That’s a 40% JUMP. Mental health commitments for these unhinged people are up by a factor of TEN. And now advanced drones, the kind Ukraine uses, are a real concern. “Very,” said Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. It’s just a matter of time if we don’t stay ahead.

Remember Butler. Remember the golf course. Remember the gunman at the Correspondents’ dinner. The Radical Left’s constant hate and violent rhetoric has real consequences. These people radicalize lunatics and then act shocked when the threats explode.

But here’s the BEAUTIFUL part: The White House is SAFE. Cutting-edge technology. Our Secret Service heroes are doing a TREMENDOUS job. Trump himself said it best: “I feel safe. Why wouldn’t I feel safe?”

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH at home. While the left fuels the chaos, Trump’s team locks it down. The haters keep trying. They keep FAILING.

America is protected. The President is protected. Stay strong, Secret Service.

Patty Murray just handed America the most EMBARRASSING flub of the year and the internet is DESTROYING her!

The Democrat senator tried to smear Trump’s newest Sixth Circuit judge Benjamin Flowers — a brilliant Scalia clerk, former Ohio Solicitor General, vaccine-mandate crusher, and fierce defender of pro-life laws. Instead she ranted about “Brandon Flowers,” the lead singer of The Killers, calling him an “anti-abortion extremist”!

Community Notes delivered the GREATEST correction EVER with side-by-side photos. Absolute annihilation. Murray deleted the tweet in pure panic.

The responses were LEGENDARY. MAGA warriors and Republicans feasted on her stupidity for hours.

Flowers was confirmed 49-46 the same day. Another TREMENDOUS judicial WIN for President Trump that will last decades.

Democrats cannot even get the NAME right while crying about “extremists.” These LOSERS are a complete circus.

This is why we are WINNING so big. We install excellence. They create their own humiliation memes.

Greatest. Community. Note. Ever.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just went FULL SAVAGE at the ASEAN briefing and it was BEAUTIFUL!

Iran’s foreign minister threatened “an eye for an eye.” Rubio’s response was pure STRENGTH: The president’s policy is “a head for an eye.” Their industrial base is already DEVASTATED. Billions in damage. Economy in total DISASTER. They will pay a VERY heavy price.

When Fake News tried to manufacture drama between Rubio and VP Vance, he shut it down with perfect sarcasm: “That's not Republican, that's a NEWSPAPER! You're a troublemaker! Listen: you know who the LEAD negotiator? DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Then he called out the ICC’s attack on Netanyahu as the work of “lunatics and crazies.” Mic drop. Globalists exposed.

This is what America First foreign policy looks like under President Trump. No more weakness. No more endless apologies. Peace through STRENGTH. Enemies notice. Allies respect us again.

Marco is crushing it on the world stage. The Radical Left is seething because their preferred foreign policy of weakness is dead.

“Oh, the media? It MUST BE TRUE!” Classic.

AMERICA IS BACK — and the entire world can feel it!