Must Watch: Scott Bessent teaches low-IQ Dasha Burns a lesson she will NEVER FORGET

Click To Watch Video

Soros-linked Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is having a full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome meltdown. Speaking at an event this soft-on-crime radical called President Trump the “embodiment of hate, ignorance and vote deprivation.” Then the fantasy really kicked in.

In 10 to 15 years, Krasner claims, the beautiful White House ballroom will be BLOWN UP in an official ceremony. Pieces will be sold as paperweights so taxpayers “get their money back.” And he’ll keep one sitting right on his desk!

Can you believe these LOSERS? While President Trump is building a TREMENDOUS ballroom to beautify the People’s House for America’s 250th anniversary, this guy is already planning the demolition party.

Thankfully the Supreme Court just delivered. Chief Justice John Roberts cleared the $400 million project to move forward. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle nailed it: only people suffering from severe and incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with making the White House greater than ever.

Krasner turned Philly into a crime playground. Now he dreams of destroying American greatness. Pathetic. Disgraceful!

The ballroom rises. These radical leftists can clutch their imaginary paperweights. The rest of us are building the future!

Just 69 days until the midterms and a Clinton-appointed radical on the bench decides to SABOTAGE election integrity in the great state of Ohio.

U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. issued a preliminary injunction blocking House Bill 54’s requirement for documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote at the DMV. A passport or birth certificate? Apparently too much for this activist. A signed piece of paper saying “trust me” is all they need under the National Voter Registration Act.

This hits right as the high-stakes Senate race between solid Republican Sen. Jon Husted and Democrat Sherrod Brown heats up weeks before the Oct. 5 registration deadline.

The radical left LOVES weak rules because secure elections expose their games. But here’s the BEAUTIFUL news: a separate federal judge just vacated a nationwide injunction blocking key parts of President Trump’s new mail-in ballot rules for November. THAT is what winning looks like!

America First means ONLY citizens vote. This Clinton holdover can throw his tantrums, but patriots are DONE playing games. Secure elections are non-negotiable.

The radical left just got CRUSHED in court and it feels AMAZING!

A 2-1 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit refused to dismiss Justice Department charges against New Jersey Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver for assaulting ICE officers in 2025. Biden-appointed Judge Cindy Chung and Trump-appointed Judge Stephanos Bibas ruled that two of the three counts involved non-legislative acts with ZERO immunity protection.

Court documents show McIver slammed her forearm into an officer arresting Mayor Ras Baraka, then struck another with BOTH forearms at Delaney Hall. Those charges proceed. One count remanded.

McIver is screeching that the court “got it wrong,” calling it persecution and vowing she “will not fold” to the Trump administration. Classic radical denial.

These Democrats think they can attack our border enforcers and hide behind Congress. NOT on Trump’s watch!

This is REAL accountability.

Trump delivers ICE-cold justice.

The left melts.

Beautiful!

Los Angeles residents just delivered a BRUTAL reality check to the Democrat machine and it was GLORIOUS.

After the Aug. 19 runoff debate between incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman, disgusted voters unloaded. One resident said the whole thing was “disgraceful” and wished BOTH could lose. Another said there are “no substantive differences” between them. Several flat-out declared both candidates are bad.

The two Democrats spent the night trading personal attacks while the city drowns in fires, homelessness, skyrocketing costs, and outmigration. Residents hammered Bass for her terrible fire response and Raman for reneging on campaign promises. Corruption, political dynasties, and the lawless nightmare of Skid Row, overdoses, abandoned animals, open chaos, all got called out.

Some voters said they will support neither. One animal advocate called the city’s treatment of his group pure disgrace.

This is what Democrat rule looks like in America’s second-largest city: failure, excuses, and two leftists who can’t even inspire their own base.

If they’re so mad maybe they should have voted for Spencer Pratt then!