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In Wednesday night’s Los Angeles mayoral debate, something remarkable happened: an actual adult showed up. While incumbent Mayor Karen Bass delivered evasive word salad and far-left Councilwoman Nithya Raman offered fantasy-land solutions divorced from reality, Spencer Pratt spoke with the clarity, passion, and common sense that Californians desperately need.

When asked a simple yes-or-no question about allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, Pratt simply said “no.”

Bass and Raman? “It depends…” That moment captured the entire race: one candidate willing to give straight answers, two career politicians incapable of saying anything that might upset their radical base and openly admitting their agenda to allow non-citizen voting.

At least they were honest about it! For so long Republicans who accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigrants to vote were dismissed as crazies or conspiracy theorists. Now they are finally saying it out in the open.

Pratt dominated where is matters: on substance. He systematically dismantled Bass’s catastrophic handling of the Palisades Fire, pointing out that she denied $17 million in funding requested by the fire chief just nine weeks before the disaster, leaving 1,000 firefighters without engines. He held her personally responsible for decisions at LA DWP that drained reservoirs needed for firefighting, calling it “the most dangerous thing that the mayor put us up against.” This wasn’t conceptual for Pratt—the fire destroyed his home, his parents’ home, and his entire neighborhood.

On homelessness, Pratt cut through the progressive delusions that have turned Los Angeles into an open-air drug market. He slammed Bass’s Inside Safe program with a devastating line: “Inside Safe makes all of us outside unsafe.” When Raman offered her treatment-focused approach, Pratt challenged her to go with him under the freeway, warning “these people don’t want a bed—they want fentanyl” and that she’d risk being “stabbed in the neck.”

That’s not cruelty—it’s honesty about the severe drug addiction crisis that billions in spending have failed to address. Pratt understands what Bass and Raman refuse to acknowledge: compassion without accountability isn’t compassion. It’s enabling destruction while patting yourself on the back for caring.

On public safety, Pratt made his priority crystal clear while attacking Raman’s past defund-the-police positions. He called for expanding LAPD to needed levels and using federal resources to target serious offenders and drug dealers regardless of immigration status. “If they’re a danger—I want them off our streets,” he said, adding that under his leadership, ICE wouldn’t need to come because threats would already be in jail.

Meghan McCain called Pratt’s performance “10/10 no notes. Absolute raw talent.” Conservative columnist Joel Pollak praised his fluency on issues from crime to housing despite his political amateurism, saying he projected the image of a “solid, big-city mayor.”

Californians need to wake up. The era of electing incompetent hacks like Bass who refuse accountability and radical ideologues like Raman who live in fantasy land has produced disaster after disaster.

Pratt isn’t a career politician. That’s precisely why he’s qualified. He reminds me of President Donald Trump in many ways. He’s an outsider who understands that leadership means straight answers, real accountability, and putting public safety first—not appeasing activists while the city burns.