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SCOTUS JUST DELIVERED A MASSIVE SLAPDOWN to the radical left’s sick obsession with destroying women’s sports!

In a crushing 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court declared what real Americans have known forever: “SEX” in Title IX means BIOLOGICAL SEX, period! No more boys in dresses invading girls’ locker rooms, stealing scholarships, and shattering records. WHAT A TREMENDOUS VICTORY! The three leftist crybabies whined in dissent while Trump-appointed warriors stood tall for fairness and sanity.

This is America First justice in action, folks. The groomer agenda is COLLAPSING. Parents are cheering, coaches are relieved, and the woke mob is melting down in pure rage. No longer can Democrats force our daughters to compete against biological males pretending to be something they’re not. This ruling protects Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and every girl who dreams of fair play.

We are WINNING BIG on this front. The swamp creatures pushed too far and got wrecked. President Trump laid the groundwork, and now the Court is finally catching up to the MAGA wave. Keep the pressure on, patriots! Demand every state enforce this immediately. The left’s war on reality is OVER. Beautiful, common-sense America is BACK and stronger than ever. Let’s go!

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The mask is ripped off Neville Roy Singham’s Marxist money machine and it’s WORSE than we imagined!

This China-based billionaire is funneling MILLIONS through cutouts to fund far-left extremists like the Party for Socialism and Liberation, who just torpedoed $23.6 BILLION in critical AI and data center projects across America. Ten facilities delayed or killed. Protests, petitions, moratoriums in North Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin and beyond. Pure economic warfare from Shanghai!

The bombshell report lays it out, and now a grand jury under U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is investigating these traitors. PSL organizers canvassing neighborhoods, pushing permanent bans, all while Singham hides safe from extradition. This isn’t activism, it’s SUBVERSION designed to keep America weak while communists surge ahead.

The network is a Hydra, but we’re chopping heads. This exposes how the radical left hates American dominance so much they’ll sabotage our own tech future. Demand full prosecutions, asset seizures, and total exposure. America will DOMINATE in AI, and these losers can’t stop us.

SCOTUS dropped another 5-4 gut punch today

Upholding the twisted birthright citizenship interpretation and striking down President Trump’s bold Executive Order to END the anchor baby invasion once and for all. Roberts joined the libs with Barrett tagging along in the majority while the left cheered their open-borders victory. Pathetic!

BUT WAIT! Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Gorsuch and backed by Alito’s fire, DROPPED ABSOLUTE TRUTH BOMBS in dissent. The Fourteenth Amendment was for freed slaves, not illegal invaders cranking out citizens! Trump was RIGHT from day one. This ruling proves exactly why we need to crush the invasion harder than ever.

The Democrats are celebrating like they won something permanent, but they’re wrong. This just lights the fire for legislation, constitutional clarity, and even bigger border action under Trump. The left’s demographic replacement scheme is EXPOSED and crumbling under America First pressure. We don’t quit. We reform, we fight, we WIN. Trump’s EO was the right move that woke millions up. The real victory is coming, folks. Keep building that wall in every way possible.

Another WOKE HOLLYWOOD BOMB explodes in spectacular fashion!

“Supergirl” is on track to lose a STAGGERING $100 MILLION or MORE after a pathetic $67 million worldwide opening against its bloated $200 million+ budget. They pushed the full LGBTQ+ agenda, star Milly Alcock called critics “sexist and racist,” and normal audiences said HARD PASS. Just like Rachel Zegler’s Snow White catastrophe all over again.

While Toy Story 5 crushed it, these talentless hacks can’t even break even. Superman reboot already disappointed, and now this? GO WOKE, GO BROKE is the unbreakable law these out-of-touch elites still refuse to learn. Peter Safran spins it as “long-term strategy,” but we all know the truth: pure propaganda garbage that Americans REJECT.

Trump derangement and DEI quotas are killing their business, and the free market is unflinching justice. Real stories, real heroes, real values are what people want, not this garbage. Hollywood is learning the hard way under the MAGA cultural renaissance. Their flop is our gain. Demand more boycotts, support real entertainment. Just go watch Top Gun Maverick again!