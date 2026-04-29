The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Louisiana’s majority-Black congressional district in a major decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act and gave Republicans an opening to redraw maps across Southern states.

The ruling could allow Republican-led states to eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts, potentially securing GOP control of the House after November’s election.

“This is huge,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager. “If states are aggressive, we could see a healthy majority in the House perpetually.”

While the court didn’t explicitly overturn Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — which prohibits race-based voting discrimination — it made drawing majority-minority districts significantly harder, especially in the South.

The decision comes amid a nationwide redistricting battle between parties. Louisiana must redraw its maps, though some analysts say other states could wait until after the 2030 census.

Elections analyst Joseph Szymanski noted Republicans “cannot eliminate seats in Georgia, South Carolina or Mississippi that are protected” because the Voting Rights Act wasn’t abolished entirely.

Campaign operatives are still determining how many House seats the ruling will affect, but consensus suggests it gives the GOP a clear advantage.

Why this will help Republicans

Republicans control redistricting in more states with large Black populations and histories of these districts. Democrats benefit from the old VRA-forced maps because they create safe seats for their candidates. Removing the race-predominant requirement lets GOP mapmakers spread Democratic-leaning minority voters across more districts (”cracking”), turning formerly safe Democratic seats into toss-ups or Republican leans—without courts striking the maps as racial gerrymanders.

This doesn’t change underlying voter preferences or “rig” individual votes. It changes how those preferences translate into House seats. House control is already narrow (Republicans hold a slim majority entering 2026), so even 3-5 net seats from map changes can be decisive in a midterm where the president’s party often loses ground.

In short, the rulings reduce a tool that previously required concentrating Democratic voters into fewer districts, giving Republican legislatures more flexibility to draw maps that reflect their goals. The effects play out most in the South, but the legal precedent applies nationwide.