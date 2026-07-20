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A total LOSER just tried to cosplay revolutionary outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning and failed spectacularly. Around 8:30 a.m. some radical loaded fireworks into a wagon plastered with “ICE off our streets,” soaked it in flammable liquid, and lit the whole stupid thing on fire. Two people got minor injuries. The clown is already in custody.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed it immediately: an individual deployed an incendiary device, Joint Terrorism Task Force is on it. This is what the open-borders radicals do when America finally starts enforcing the law again. They don’t argue. They light fireworks and cry about ICE.

These people hate ICE because ICE is removing the criminals, the predators, and the invaders they spent years flooding into the country. Now that the border is locked down and the deportations are rolling, the radical left is reduced to wagon-based terrorism. Pathetic.

Every time one of these unhinged activists pulls a stunt like this, they just remind the entire country why we voted for Trump.

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Mia Farrow, 81 years old and still trying desperately to stay relevant, just got absolutely DESTROYED by the very transgender mob she was trying to impress. The Rosemary’s Baby star posted on BlueSky, the left’s favorite echo chamber, sharing a Trump clip and asking why the President is “obsessed” with transgender folks when they make up less than one percent of the population. She even used the word “identifies.”

Big mistake. The unhinged BlueSky crowd immediately swarmed her, screaming that “identifies as” is TERF language. TERF is a slur for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists (eg. Women who think that “Feminism” is about “women,” which shockingly doesn’t include men dressed up as women)

“They ARE transgender!” they howled. “Do better!” Others called her a TERF and demanded she prove her loyalty harder. Classic purity spiral. Even a Hollywood dinosaur who spent decades signaling left can’t keep up with the latest language rules.

This is the left eating its own in real time. They don’t want allies. They want total submission. Mia tried to own Trump and instead got ratioed by the very people she was defending. Beautiful. The radical gender ideology is so extreme that even its longtime celebrity cheerleaders are now the enemy. Keep talking, Mia. The more they cannibalize each other, the clearer it becomes why normal America rejected this nonsense a long time ago.

Tim Walz just pardoned an illegal alien who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl, and Minnesota’s flagship newspaper cheered him for it. Tou Lue Vang, a Hmong man convicted of felony sexual assault in 2006, was about to be deported. Walz, Keith Ellison, and the state Supreme Court chief justice all voted to let him walk free. Walz’s excuse? Rehabilitation. Victim support letter. “Shouldn’t be judged forever by his worst act.”

Then the Star Tribune ran a column under the subhead “Cheers to Gov. Tim Walz.” They actually compared this monster’s crime to the January 6 protests and said those people got pardons too. Disgusting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio still deported the animal to Laos, thank God.

This is the Democrat Party in 2026: protecting child rapists who entered the country illegally while lecturing the rest of us about “compassion.” And their media lapdogs are right there celebrating it. Tom Emmer called the paper a depraved rag. He’s right. These people have no bottom. No line they won’t cross. America is watching, and we are DONE with this sickness. Every last one of them.

Even Andrew Cuomo can see it.

New York City’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani is chasing wealth and jobs out of the city with his endless tax hikes and class-war rhetoric, and Cuomo just admitted on Fox Business that this is the best thing Republicans have going for them.

Cuomo told Maria Bartiromo the obvious: stop demonizing the rich, stop chasing corporations out, pick up the garbage, fill the potholes, and do the job. Instead Mamdani is delivering the full socialist package: expanding homeless camps, rising crime, trash everywhere, and higher taxes on anyone productive. The result? Capital is fleeing to Texas, Florida, and other low-tax red states. The Great Sorting continues.

Cuomo said it straight: “Socialism has not worked anywhere on the globe… this socialist movement is the best thing the Republicans have going for them.” He’s right. The Democrats are destroying their own blue strongholds in real time, and the productive class is voting with its feet. America First states are winning. The socialist losers are losing. And the more they double down, the faster the wealth, the jobs, and the future leave their failing cities behind. Beautiful.