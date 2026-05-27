We are winning BIG like never before. The momentum is unstoppable, the radical left is melting down, and America is roaring back stronger than ever.

Here’s what’s happening right now:

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Trump Cabinet Meeting Reveals VERY Good News

President Trump just wrapped up a tremendous Cabinet meeting at the White House. We’re dealing with Iran, and they’re desperate for a deal. They know we mean business.

We’re going to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, destroy their nuclear ambitions once and for all, and deliver REAL peace — not the weak, pathetic kind we had under Sleepy Joe. Our military is the greatest on Earth, and Iran knows if they don’t make a deal, we’ll finish the job.

The fake news is already preparing to spin any Iranian surrender as a “masterful victory over the United States.” What losers! Gas prices will drop, American energy will dominate, and America First wins again.

Nobody’s going to control the Strait of Hormuz — it’s international waters! Iran is talking about teaming up with Oman to charge tolls and take it over. Trump made it very clear at today’s Cabinet meeting: Oman will behave like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up. If they understand that, they’ll be fine.

We’re negotiating a deal to reopen the Strait with no tolls. If they don’t make a good deal, we’ll just finish the job militarily. America is not going to be held hostage by Iran or anyone else. Peace through strength!

And VP JD Vance went HARd on all the fraudsters who are stealing your hard-earned tax dollars.

“We suspect that there are 10s of thousands of people who are collecting fraudulent money to take care of people who they are not actually taking care of,” Vance revealed.

Watch Vance’s breakdown for the President:

Huge MAGA Victory in Texas!

Landslide alert! Trump endorsed fighter, Ken Paxton, just crushed John Cornyn in the Texas Senate primary runoff. Paxton won by a Texas-sized margin — around 64%!

This is what draining the swamp looks like. No more weak establishment insiders who fold when it matters. Ken is loyal, tough, and will be fantastic for Texas and our country. Another massive win for the America First movement!

A TRUE Ally Steps Up To Guard The Strait of Hormuz

The Czech Republic just stepped up in a big way — their Foreign Minister says they’re ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz with specialized surveillance capabilities.

Smart! Finally, some real allies who understand we’re not the world’s piggy bank anymore. President Trump has been telling these NATO countries for years: pay your fair share and contribute, or stop wasting our time. The Czechs get it. They’re supporting Israel, rejecting crazy Green Deal nonsense, and focusing on real security instead of woke climate fantasies.

This is what happens when America has strong leadership again. Others are starting to follow. Tremendous!

Must Watch:

Medal of Honor recipient puts Fake News Margaret Brennan IN HER PLACE: ‘Stop playing politics!’

Click To Watch Video