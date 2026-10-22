The case against Ilhan Omar is getting worse for her

Folks, the feds’ case against Squad Rep. Ilhan Omar is still open, and the court documents just handed over two big clues.

Dawn raid on her DC home October 12 — less than a month before the midterms. Probe into her immigration status and citizenship paperwork. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told the court the search warrant has not been fully executed yet. Good cause to keep the details sealed until it is fully done. Media outlets want the documents.

The papers refer to her under the alias “Nur Said Elmi,” tied to her ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (married 2009-2017). Old speculation he was her brother for immigration purposes. She has denied it — “not to my knowledge” — and called the theories an insane right-wing conspiracy. The probe looks at the 2000 paperwork when her father became a citizen and she was listed as 17. Under 18 meant seamless citizenship. Were the numbers right? Sources say DNA evidence is in play.

Omar says weaponization. The documents keep coming. AMERICA IS BACK. No one gets a free pass on the paperwork. WINNING.

Virginia Democrat State Senator BUSTED for running a $5 marijuana enterprise

A longtime Democrat Virginia state senator just got hit with the full weight of federal law.

L. Louise Lucas stands accused of leading a criminal marijuana distribution enterprise. She and six others (including relatives) face five counts: racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money-laundering conspiracy, honest-services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. FBI Director Kash Patel says she accumulated nearly $5 million in ill-gotten gains over nearly five years. Attorney General Todd Blanche says she put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve.

Agents raided her office in May on a corruption probe and searched the cannabis dispensary next door. The indictment says she used her political power to insulate the operation, directed the activity, and tried to influence legislation for personal and family benefit.

Her response? Cry racism and “I will not be intimidated.”

The charges still landed. No one is above the law. AMERICA FIRST. The swamp gets drained one indictment at a time. WINNING.

Right wing Marine Le Pen is the only one rising after the French riots

While France burned, Right wing candidate Marine Le Pen’s numbers went UP. She is the only major presidential candidate who gained support after the weekend riots.

Over 2,400 arrested. More than a thousand police and firefighters injured. Stores looted. Government buildings hit with arson. Islamo-leftist unrest. Macron looked impotent.

Polls put her up one to two points already. Le Figaro calls it unprecedented. Her second-round leads widened over the centrists and the left. She promises a crackdown on mass migration and real law and order.

The center is collapsing. The streets may have been meant to scare people. Instead more French voters moved toward the woman who says she will restore order. AMERICA FIRST has cousins across the ocean!

Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa just turned the tables on this Obama judge

Folks, the tables just got TURNED.

Obama-appointed Judge Kathleen Williams thought she could sanction President Trump’s lawyers WEEKS after he had already voluntarily dismissed the $10 billion IRS suit. The case was dead. Dismissed in May after the Charles Littlejohn leak (five years in prison). Then on July 13 she hit Alejandro Brito with a Florida Bar referral and barred Daniel Epstein from the Southern District of Florida for a year.

She did it on an amicus brief from left-wing Democracy Defenders Action that wanted the case reopened. Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa just wrote the Judicial Conference: there is evidence she abused her judicial authority and violated fundamental tenets of judicial impartiality.

Issa called it the Trump Resistance in Robes. Classic. She came for the lawyers after the parties ended the fight. Now the House is looking right back at the robe. The same bench that weaponized the process is under the spotlight.