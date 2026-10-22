The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Linda's avatar
Linda
4d

I get constantly hammered with requests for political donations. I'M NOT GIVING ANY OF THEM ANY MONEY. My primary reason--strongly worded letters, tons of house and senate hearings for people who have broken the law and politicians grandstanding for the cameras. NO ONE GETS A DIME FROM ME until someone, anyone sports handcuffs and gets perp-walked to jail. PERIOD!

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Yolanda Lehman's avatar
Yolanda Lehman
5d

Finally!!!! Long due

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