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Folks, this is PURE GOLD.

Radical left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker just suffered a TOTAL MELTDOWN after his socialist dream candidate Francesca Hong got BOUNCED in the Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Hong was the DSA-backed progressive darling. They cleared the field for her. She was supposed to cruise. Instead, David Crowley came from behind and beat her in a photo finish. The voters took one look at the woman who wanted to cancel Thanksgiving and said absolutely not.

Piker was live on stream watching the returns and he completely LOST IT. “I don’t like the number! I don’t like the number!” He screamed that the race was “specifically designed to make me have an aneurysm” and that “knives will be out.” Classic SORE LOSER behavior from a radical who can’t handle reality.

These people got so cocky about their socialist surge that they forgot regular Democrats still exist. Even in Wisconsin, the crazy is getting rejected.

The Radical Left is eating itself and the socialists are LOSING. Bigly.

Keep the popcorn ready, patriots. More beautiful meltdowns are coming.

FRANCESCA “THANKSGIVING SUCKS” HONG JUST GOT HUMILIATED.

The radical Democrat who hates Thanksgiving, wants to ABOLISH ICE and the U.S. Senate, kill school choice, and melts down over “racist old white people” lost Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in a STUNNING UPSET.

Despite leading every recent poll by DOUBLE DIGITS, this unstable socialist crashed to 39.4 percent against David Crowley’s 39.8 percent. Pollsters stopped surveying early and got DESTROYED, pure “Dewey Defeats Truman” arrogance.

Even CNN’s Jeff Zeleny admitted the truth on air: progressive voters who “enjoyed” her crazy policies were still terrified about her ELECTABILITY. Tony Evers had to race around begging Democrats to pick the “safer” candidate.

Hong’s ego forced her onto national television where she CRASHED AND BURNED, scaring the hell out of her own side. The communist threat to a critical 50/50 state is NEUTRALIZED.

Republicans are laughing. America First forces are winning. The left keeps nominating total losers and America keeps rejecting them.

Beautiful. Tremendous. Keep it up.

Francesca Hong was supposed to be the next socialist superstar. Polls had her UP THIRTY POINTS. Marquette. State Navigate. The whole Democrat media machine screamed she was unstoppable.

Then actual voters showed up.

David Crowley, the establishment Democrat, edged her out by a razor-thin margin. Thirty-nine point eight to thirty-nine point four. Roughly three thousand votes. The same phantom socialist surge that evaporated in Michigan just did it again in Wisconsin. Pollsters got DESTROYED. Socialist enthusiasm does not equal socialist votes. Reality just delivered another brutal reality check.

And while that circus was unfolding, Milwaukee handed America the perfect reminder of why trust in these elections is gone.

Five of nine USB sticks from the city’s absentee tabulators came back with NOTHING but audit logs. No results. Fifteen thousand ballots delayed because someone hit the wrong button on the Dominion machines. Officials had to race back under police escort late at night to re-download the data while the race was still hanging by a thread.

They call it “human error.” We call it the same old Democrat election chaos that keeps eroding confidence. Paper ballots sitting right there while digital intermediaries fail under pressure is exactly why Americans are done trusting the process.

Hand-counted paper. Public view. No more late-night USB surprises. Drain this swamp already.

America is waking up. The losers keep losing.

Folks, this is what DRAINING THE SWAMP looks like.

Longtime Democrat Rep. John Larson, a 78-year-old career politician seeking his FIFTEENTH term, just got absolutely CRUSHED in the Connecticut Democratic primary. Luke Bronin wiped the floor with him 53.6% to 34.5%.

After nearly THREE DECADES representing the Hartford area, this aging swamp creature is FINALLY out. The voters had seen enough.

Remember last year when Larson had a full seizure right on the House floor while ranting about Social Security and attacking President Trump? He froze mid-speech like a broken robot and later blamed “medication.” The man could barely function and still thought America owed him another term.

Even with the full backing of Hakeem Jeffries, the Connecticut delegation, and big labor unions, he got smoked. The Radical Left’s geriatric leadership is crumbling.

The days of lifetime Democrat politicians coasting on name recognition and donor money are OVER. The haters said these incumbents were untouchable. They were WRONG.

One by one the career losers are getting the message.