Three psychotic self-proclaimed “Mangionistas” received official New York City press credentials to cover Luigi Mangione’s murder trial and willingly revealed their sick support for the alleged killer on camera.

“F—k Brian Thompson. That’s all I want to say. F—k Brian Thompson. F—k his mom,” one said.

“His children are better off without him,” another claimed without hesitation. “They need to learn to not be like their dad. And enjoy the blood money, kids.”

Watch:

These bloodthirsty fangirls celebrating a man who allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood represent the nightmare the American left is becoming: emboldened communists with no qualms about political violence.

The three women, Ashley Rojas, Abril Rios, and Lena Weissbrot aren’t journalists. They’re “ghouls,” as City Council Minority Leader David Carr correctly called them. They are Gotham city batman villains. Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration handed them press passes, flippantly legitimizing their sick devotion to political violence.

Watch Will Cain’s ruthless takedown of these psychos:

This is the new generation of leftists America must prepare for. As the establishment Democratic Party loses its grip and slides rapidly leftward, platforming radical figures like Hasan Piker who flirt with endorsing violence, a new breed of young revolutionaries is gaining political momentum and institutional support with no moral limits to speak of.

The poll numbers are terrifying: 41% of voters under 30 said Thompson’s murder was acceptable or somewhat acceptable. Four in ten young Americans believe political violence can be justified. These aren’t fringe positions anymore, they’re becoming generational consensus among progressive youth who’ve been radicalized by online echo chambers that treat assassination as legitimate political activism.

Let’s be clear: Even if Brian Thompson’s profit-chasing business practices deserve strong criticism, there is no moral argument for murdering a human being as a political stunt. None. Thompson was a father, a husband, a person. Disagreeing with insurance company policies doesn’t justify executing someone on a Manhattan sidewalk. Anyone who supports such murder is sick and mentally deranged.

The Mangionistas and their ilk don’t see it that way. They’ve convinced themselves that capitalism is violence, that corporate executives are oppressors deserving death, that revolutionary bloodshed is justified in service of their utopian fantasies. It’s the same thinking that powered every murderous communist regime of the 20th century—and it’s being resurrected by American leftists who think this time will be different.

It won’t be. Violent leftist revolutions have only produced starving, broken countries—never prosperous utopias. The Soviet Union, Mao’s China, Castro’s Cuba, Maduro’s Venezuela: Every attempt to impose communism through force has ended in poverty, repression, and mass graves. That’s the future these young radicals are championing when they celebrate Mangione’s alleged crime.

Meanwhile, the right continues fighting amongst itself while the left transforms into something truly dangerous. This will be America’s downfall if the right cannot answer this dangerous political energy with a convincing alternative. Enough podcast wars. Enough clickbait and conspiracy. The real threat of the young radical left is compounding every day.

Peaceful political discourse is the only legitimate path to change in a democracy. Capitalism has produced more prosperity and lifted more people out of poverty than any system in human history. The American economic system rewards innovation, hard work, and value creation, and provides unprecedented economic opportunity found practically nowhere else. This is why America is still the most desirable country in the world, evident by the millions of people who try to migrate here every single year.

These are the points we need to prove in order to effectively rebuke the anarchist who want America to be as miserable and broken as they are.