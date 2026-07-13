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TWO YEARS AGO TODAY the deep state losers and their radical foot soldiers tried to MURDER President Donald J. Trump right in front of the world in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That bullet grazed his ear by mere inches because he turned his head at the exact divine second to point at a chart he almost never shows. Trump stood tall, blood pouring down his face, pumped that legendary fist and roared FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! The crowd exploded into USA! USA! chants like true American warriors.

Hero firefighter Corey Comperatore gave his life shielding his family. Two others were wounded. The shooter got what he deserved.

Yet Trump came roaring back, crushed Kamala in the election, and reclaimed the White House because the good Lord has MIGHTY plans for this nation.

The fake news media and Democrat scum desperately want you to forget this miracle. They cheered in secret when it happened. We will NEVER FORGET. This is why we fight harder than ever. Trump is alive, stronger, and delivering the greatest comeback in history. Peace through strength is back. The left’s hatred failed then and it fails now. MAGA forever, patriots. We are WINNING BIG TIME and God bless President Trump!

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What an absolute DISGRACE.

Radical socialist Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s pathetic DSA mayor, just gutted the BIGGEST U.S. Navy parade in FIFTY YEARS during America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

This America-hating clown weaponized every city agency to sabotage Sail4th 250, blocking permits, slamming shut the ferry to Governors Island after a tiny storm, throwing up barricades to misdirect proud crowds, keeping our mighty warships far offshore, and even trying to hijack the event with his loser propaganda.

Military experts from admirals down are calling it straight-up sabotage and soft secession. He colludes with our enemies, spits on our troops, and treats the federal government like the enemy while sucking up every taxpayer dime. Typical Democrat move, they despise our military heroes and want to weaken America from within.

These blue-city radicals like Mamdani are finished. New Yorkers are waking up. Real patriots honor the Navy. This low-energy socialist failure just proved why we need America First everywhere.

President Donald J. Trump just showed CLASS and loyalty like only he can.

He’s throwing full support behind Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister Darline to serve as interim Senator from South Carolina. What a FABULOUS TRIBUTE to the late Lindsey Graham!

Trump called it exactly that, a beautiful, heartfelt honor for a man who loved his sister deeply and battled tirelessly until his sudden passing at 71. No games, no nonsense, just pure respect and strength. While the Democrat losers play their divisive circus games, Trump honors real allies and keeps South Carolina represented by quality, loyal patriots who put America first.

This is what winning leadership looks like. We salute Senator Graham’s incredible service and thank President Trump for this classy, powerful move. The best is yet to come. South Carolina stays red and strong. Tremendous respect all around. Keep delivering, sir you make America proud every single day!

It’s a total TRAGEDY and total embarrassment for the failing left.

Even Ivy League elites at Harvard are so brain-rotted they can’t read a classic book like A Clockwork Orange without crying for AI to dumb it down into baby talk. One snowflake actually thought the slang was “Old English” and demanded professors stop “withholding information” by making them actually READ.

Decades of Democrat-woke indoctrination destroyed our schools. No assigned books, no tough discussions, just feelings and failure. Kids raised on TikTok and low expectations now graduate from “elite” universities as functional illiterates. Stats prove it reading for pleasure cratered, one in five adults can’t read properly. Civilization itself is cracking because these future leaders can’t handle a novel.

The radical education cartel pushed by the left turned our best and brightest into mush-brained zombies. No more turning out losers who need AI to survive Shakespeare.

Make reading great again, patriots. The future of this great nation depends on it.