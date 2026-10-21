They fabricated the polls then the Democrat dropped out

Folks, a polling firm just admitted their numbers were FAKE! Wedgewood Polls cooked the data on purpose and watched the media swallow it whole. “Far too easy,” they said. The experiment was simple: invent a firm, spit out numbers skewed toward Democrats, and see who runs with them. RealClear and the New York Times did.

In Michigan’s Senate primary the fake late-June poll dropped Mallory McMorrow into single digits.

She suspended the campaign days later. Donations dried up. Volunteers panicked. Reporters pushed her to quit. She now says that poll killed the run. The firm’s response when confronted? A profane DM and a confession.

This isn’t research this is sabotage dressed up as a science project. The left’s numbers were never real. The media never checked. And a candidate is gone because the press treated fiction like fact.

Trump just put the overseas crypto scammers on the seizure list

Trump is at the White House right now with Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Todd Blanche, and Markwayne Mullin, and the target is clear: foreign criminal networks that lure Americans into fake crypto investments.

They are seizing the fraudulent websites. They are shutting down the impersonation scams. The FBI already took more than a million internet-scam complaints last year, a 17 percent jump, and the losses are the highest on record. That ends under Trump.

The fake sites come down. The predators get hunted. Americans keep their money.

Trump just used wartime powers to revive the pipeline New York killed

New York spent years choking the Constitution Pipeline because green fever felt better than heat. Trump just flipped the switch with wartime powers.

The Energy Department is putting up to $42 MILLION under the Defense Production Act behind the 125-mile natural gas line from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale into New York. The same state that killed it years ago now faces a presidential determination that pipelines are essential to national defense.

This is not a press release. It is heat for the Northeast. Enough gas for three million homes. Billions in potential savings. Lower heating bills when winter hits. Fewer blackout risks when the grid is already strained. Chris Wright said it straight: reverse the energy emergency and transform New York and New England.

Trump just told the data centers to pay the town a dividend

President Trump was up at 1:37 a.m. and he dropped the perfect America First order on the data-center builders.

If you want your giant AI warehouse in their backyard, MAKE DEALS. Pay the community a DIVIDEND. Or pay the people who actually live there. Trump watched the process. The sites that were hated became popular the second the money landed. So stop whining and write the checks.

Even better: the new and large ones (the GIGANTIC ones) are MANDATED by Trump to make their own electricity. Sell or give the excess back to the town or the grid. No price spike. In fact, your bill could go DOWN. That’s not a theory. That’s the order from the man who watches this stuff closer than anyone. Communities get cash. The grid gets relief. America gets the AI edge without the usual left-wing sabotage. The builders either cut the deal or they sit there empty.