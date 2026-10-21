The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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W.'s avatar
W.
6d

This is why we say 'In God We Trust'.

Any questions?

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
6d

The polls are always fake favoring democrats

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