Democrats melt down over the Omar raid after they cheered Mar-a-Lago raid

The hypocrisy, it BURNS. Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s DC-area home Monday morning as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Omar called it an attempt to “target political enemies” and said she “will not be silenced.”

Tlaib declared “DHS raiding a member of congress’s home is exactly what a fascist police state does.” Jayapal called it a “disgusting abuse of power” by an “authoritarian” president, adding “We stand with Ilhan. You come for one of us, you come for all us.” House Democrats labeled it “deeply disturbing” and “corrupt weaponization” with less than 30 days to the midterms.

Remember 2022? When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Jayapal said “That’s what happens when you break the law… Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad to see the FBI taking steps towards accountability.” Tlaib and the rest sang “no one is above the law.” Now it’s a “fascist police state.”

Rules for thee, not for me. The American People see the double standard.

Trump’s legendary rallies are raising the midterm heat

Folks, President Trump just said the quiet part out loud: his rallies have already become LEGENDARY. They have made a TREMENDOUS difference in the enthusiasm of the Republican Party. He never thought he’d have to do them again. The good news? He LOVES them the music, the incredible energy, and everything that is good for America. That means the Republican Party.

This week he’s heading to Youngstown, Ohio for our Great Senator Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor. Crowds are already waiting in line. Then Alaska for one of the Greatest Senators in America, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich. Arizona and Montana are next.

In the past week alone he hit Texas twice, Oklahoma, Ohio, Nebraska, Alabama, New York, and Tennessee. He’s campaigning like he’s on the ballot himself. The Fake News can whine about seats all they want. The American People are showing up, and the midterms are about to feel the HEAT.

The networks boycotted Trump in “solidarity” now the DOJ is asking questions

The Fake News just learned the hard way that coordinating against the President has consequences. The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division is investigating ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News for a possible Sherman Act violation after they suspended White House TV pool coverage. They “proudly boycotted” covering events, according to DOJ spokeswoman Emily Covington. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the law. Civil investigative demands went out Friday.

This happened after the White House pulled credentials from CNN (and MS Now and Politico) over constant FAKE NEWS. The five networks shut down the shared pool for several days. Americans missed footage of major events, including the greeting of China’s Xi Jinping. A judge later ordered access restored.

These outlets spent years demanding “transparency” and “no one is above the law.” Then they acted like a cartel when the President pushed back. The DOJ is simply investigating. Losers always cry when the rules apply to them too.