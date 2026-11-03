The pollsters are trying to KEEP YOU HOME

Folks, John McLaughlin just said the quiet part out loud on Breitbart News Daily. Establishment pollsters try to DISCOURAGE Republicans so that we do not vote. He pointed straight at the New York Times.

In Alaska, Trump actually took 55 percent in 2024, yet their poll only shows 42 percent who recall voting for him.

Iowa: 56 percent real , 48 percent in the poll.

Kansas 57 versus 48.

Maine 46 versus 41.

Michigan 50 versus 40.

Ohio 55 versus 47.

Texas 56 versus 46.

They under-poll Trump voters on purpose!

(Then stuff the sample with people who did not even vote last time and lean Democrat.)

Remember the Hillary lock? Remember the 2024 polls that said Kamala was going to be president? Same game. A midterm is a TURNOUT election. One hundred fifty-five million Americans voted two years ago. Seventy-seven million of them voted for Trump. Those voters have not disappeared. The media just refuses to find them. Do not let a rigged poll keep you on the couch.

Get out and vote!

Minnesota just put the bloody shirt on the polling line

Folks, a poll worker in Rogers, Minnesota, walked into the fire station community room on Saturday wearing a “Problem Solved” shirt with a huge BLOOD-RED splatter near the collar.

The same style Charlie Kirk was wearing the day he was ASSASSINATED.

Liz Collin of Alpha News flagged it. Hennepin County forwarded the concern to the city clerk for review and issued the usual “welcoming and free from intimidation” statement.

DFL candidate Aaron Klemz rushed to defend it as pure Halloween spirit four days late. Same shirt Arizona math teachers wore last year and called a math joke. Voters lining up in Hennepin County did not sign up for a costume that looks like a crime scene. The left keeps testing how far they can go.

Democrats just panicked over a thousand monitors

Folks, the Democrats are MELTING DOWN because Trump’s Justice Department just put roughly ONE THOUSAND election monitors and observers on the ground in ALL FIFTY STATES.

That is the largest monitoring effort in DOJ history and the first time they have ever covered every single state.

Harmeet Dhillon called it proud, assertive, and nondiscriminatory transparency. They are watching competitive races and places with past problems while staying in contact with local officials all day.

Democrats immediately screamed intimidation. The NAACP ran to court. Raskin and Morelle opened an investigation over “aggressive” monitors in Wyoming. Gavin Newsom threatened to criminalize people who simply watch the ballots. Grace Meng ranted that the DOJ must “answer for any interference.”

Some polling places even posted signs telling federal agents they are not permitted on the premises. Meanwhile the same DOJ just charged sixty-three people in election cases, many of them noncitizens. Monitors have been routine since 1965. The only thing new is that this administration is actually using them at scale. The left panics when someone is watching. AMERICA FIRST. WINNING.

New York’s machines rejected the paper. The bags still count.

Folks, Westchester County, New York, the state’s seventh most populous, woke up on Election Day with voting machines that would not accept paper ballots county-wide.

The Board of Elections said the problem is hitting polling locations throughout the county. Ballots that the scanners reject are going straight into designated ORANGE emergency ballot bags. Those bags stay secure and monitored, and the Board keeps repeating that every eligible vote will still be counted.

Rep. Mike Lawler told voters there is a problem with every ballot scanner and ordered them to stay on the line and cast the ballot.

Do not leave without voting!

County Executive Ken Jenkins called the situation unacceptable and promised a bipartisan review. Attorney General Letitia James is monitoring. The machines can spit the paper out. The bags still take the vote. Stay in line. Your ballot counts. AMERICA FIRST.