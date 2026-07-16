Secretary Bessent reveals massive crackdown on leftist terror financing

GOP demands DOJ probe socialist Mamdani for Iran violation

Andy Serkis rejects woke casting in Lord of the Rings spinoff

Millionaires flee New York as Kathy Hochul blames Trump and COVID

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Folks, this is what WINNING looks like!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is stepping up to the plate and revealing the Treasury Department’s powerful new plans to SMASH the financial networks funding transnational political terrorism. And yes, we’re talking about those far-left radicals who’ve been terrorizing our streets and institutions for far too long.

At a major State Department summit led by the outstanding Marco Rubio, with delegations from over SEVENTY countries, Bessent is making it crystal clear: combating the financing of these thugs is a CORE national security priority.

No more letting nonprofits and tax-exempt scams funnel money to violence and chaos. Treasury is going to identify, disrupt, and DISMANTLE these illicit networks. They’re shutting down the cash flow to the losers who hate America.

This is Trump’s America First agenda in full forc, peace through STRENGTH, draining the swamp like never before. For too long the international community turned a blind eye to this threat. Not anymore!

Patriots, our team is on FIRE. The radical left is panicking because their sugar daddies are about to get CUT OFF. Beautiful. Tremendous. Keep winning!

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The socialists are squirming!

House Republicans, led by the outstanding Rep. Addison McDowell, just dropped a bombshell letter demanding the Department of Justice investigate New York City’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani and his rogue administration for a blatant potential Logan Act violation.

That’s right one of Mamdani’s top officials, progressive activist Commissioner Ana María Archila, tried to sneak in an unauthorized meeting with Iran’s UN ambassador right in the middle of President Trump’s high-stakes negotiations with the Islamic Republic. While America is at war and locking down peace through strength, this leftist lightweight was playing diplomat with our enemies.

The State Department shut it down fast, calling it “unconscionable.” Screenshots prove the July 7 calendar invite was real. Mamdani’s crew claims it “didn’t originate” from them a classic loser excuse-making.

These America-hating radicals in blue-city hall think they can undermine Trump’s foreign policy and meddle in national security? Not on our watch! Republicans are demanding a full probe to protect our interests in the Middle East.

Trump’s team is laser-focused on strength abroad while the left’s socialist clowns expose themselves as the ultimate security risks.

Finally, some GOOD NEWS from Hollywood!

Director Andy Serkis, who’s helming and starring in the new Lord of the Rings spinoff The Hunt For Gollum, just dropped a truth bomb: they’re NOT pushing woke casting nonsense to appease the diversity mob.

Serkis made it clear they won’t be doing “politically correct just-casting-for-the-sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes.” Diversity only where it actually makes sense, not forced down our throats.

The left has been whining about Tolkien’s “very white” Shire and lack of diversity forever, ignoring that it was based on Norse mythology. Serkis is pushing back beautifully against the woke mob.

This is what happens when real talent stands up to the radical agenda. No more ruining beloved franchises with identity politics garbage. Fans are going to LOVE this.

In Trump’s America, even entertainment is fighting back against the insanity. Keep it up, Andy! The silent majority is cheering.

We are WINNING the culture war one epic film at a time. Tremendous!

New York is hemorrhaging millionaires and Kathy Hochul’s brilliant response? Blame Trump and COVID!

According to the latest report, the Empire State’s share of America’s millionaires has plummeted since 2010, costing them a staggering $11 BILLION in revenue from high earners. Businesses and wealthy families are BOLTing to low-tax red states like Florida and Texas.

But instead of admitting her high-tax, big-government policies are DESTROYING the state, Hochul goes on TV to whine about the 2017 SALT deduction cap and the pandemic. “But I’m here doing what I can!” she says, offering ZERO actual solutions.

Classic Democrat loser move, never take responsibility, always point fingers at Trump. Meanwhile, New York faces a $10 billion deficit and has to beg for bailouts.

Patriots, this is the beautiful blue state exodus in action. People are voting with their feet and fleeing the socialist nightmare. Trump’s economy is so strong that even blue state disasters can’t hide it.

Hochul and the Dems are in full panic mode. America is winning by rejecting their failed policies. MAGA!