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Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department just revoked MORE THAN 175,000 visas from foreign nationals who mocked our laws, committed crimes, and treated America like their personal playground.

Assault. DUI. Theft. Drug crimes. Sexual assault. Child abuse. Fraud. These LOSERS thought a U.S. visa was a free pass to endanger Americans. They were dead wrong.

A visa is a PRIVILEGE, not a right. Continuous vetting is finally doing what it was always supposed to do: protect the American people. Birth tourists who flew in just to drop anchor babies and game citizenship? Over 100 visas yanked by one embassy in North Africa alone. Foreigners who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk one saying he “died too late”? Visas GONE. Felony rapists, traffickers, and national security threats? HIT THE ROAD.

Karoline Leavitt laid it out perfectly. These people violated the terms of their stay, defrauded Americans, called for violence, or endangered our security. The radical left and open-borders attorneys are melting down over “law enforcement encounters.” Cry harder, LOSERS.

This is America First in action. Combined with hundreds of thousands of deportations already, our streets are getting safer by the day. Drain the swamp of the visa abusers. Keep the hammer coming, Mr. President.

The WNBA is having a FULL-SCALE MELTDOWN and it is GLORIOUS!

Ex-NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom just officially declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft. He signed the papers on camera and said the magic words: “rules are rules.” Wearing a shirt that screams “Invest in women, Pay women. Hire women.” This man is an absolute SAVAGE. He is holding a mirror up to their insane gender ideology and the left is LOSING ITS MIND.

Meanwhile Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever’s MAGA Barbie, is shopping a tell-all book and publishers are already in a BIDDING WAR. She dared to speak the TRUTH: protect young girls from biological men in their sports and locker rooms. The woke mob protested. An opponent clotheslined her then cried “white privilege.” Sophie shut that nonsense down HARD. America is WITH HER!

And the WNBA Commissioner? Catherine Engelbert issues a pathetic memo calling it all “complex and nuanced.” Listening sessions. Task forces. Classic WORD SALAD from a total LOSER who still cannot define what a WOMAN is.

This is what WINNING looks like. Biological reality is BACK. Kanter and Cunningham are LEGENDS. The Radical Left is getting exposed every single day. Keep the pressure on, folks.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just filmed herself STABBING fertility hormones into her body and called the entire performance “BADASS.”

The socialist bartender from the Bronx is freezing her eggs and posting the injections online like radical theater. “Don’t be weird about this,” she ordered the public. Then she immediately complained that men never have to think about family when they run for office. Suddenly biological reality is real when it’s her career on the line.

Trump still lives rent-free in her head. Even while jabbing herself with hormones she blamed the President for “politicizing women’s bodies” and claimed pregnancy is somehow more dangerous under his administration. Pure seething. No evidence. Just the usual far-left word salad.

Hours later she told ABC she hasn’t ruled out a 2028 presidential run after a New Hampshire poll put her on top with Democrats. The same AOC who once warned the world ends in twelve years is now banking eggs for a future she claimed would never exist.

President AOC? China and Russia would DIE laughing. Energy prices under her turbocharged Green New Deal would explode. The economy would crash. Borders would vanish. Pure Marxist midwit fantasy.

While she injects and LARPs, America First is unstoppable. The far-left is reduced to hormone vlogs and midterm cope.

Beautiful.

The open borders LOSERS running Ireland finally pushed the people too far. Wave after wave of Middle Eastern and North African migrants flooded in at taxpayer expense. Crime spiked. Harassment. Sexual assaults. Violence. After a Sudanese asylum-seeker allegedly stabbed a local man, the streets erupted.

Now the New IRA is rising. Intelligence sources confirm plans to drive the migrants out. A video drops: 24-hour ultimatum. GET OUT. Never pick a fight with an Irishman. That same determination is now aimed at the invaders.

DISGRACEFUL globalist policies. Predictable chaos.

The Radical Left’s experiment is collapsing across Europe. Ireland is waking up FAST. The people have had ENOUGH.

Stay tuned — things are about to get SPICY.