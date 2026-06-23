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PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ON FIRE AND THE POLLS PROVE IT!

Fresh Daily Mail poll just dropped: Trump’s approval rockets to 47 percent, his HIGHEST this year, up FOUR points overnight! Gas prices crashing from $4.52 to $3.93, record oil flowing, stock market hitting all-time highs, world safer than ever. “We did it,” Trump said, and voters are cheering.

Hispanics, Whites, Blacks, all moving his way. Republicans at a rock-solid 82 percent. JD Vance crushing it at the peace summit. Remember when sleepy Joe and cackling Kamala left the world burning? Trump ends wars, lowers prices, makes America respected again. G7, America 250 celebrations, UFC at the White House, World Cup kicking off, just pure winning energy!

The fake news tried to bury this. Independents waking up. The Iran mess that could’ve dragged forever? Over in months under peace-through-strength leadership. This is what draining the swamp and putting America First delivers. Trump’s base is locked, the country is healing, and the losers are melting down. Approval surging, economy roaring, enemies backing down. Beautiful. Tremendous. Exactly as promised.

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LISTEN UP, WORLD – AMERICA JUST WON THE GOLD MEDAL IN BEING AWESOME!

Europeans pouring in for the 2026 World Cup are losing their minds… in the BEST way. “We owe America a huge apology,” one stunned Brit said. “Everyone is so friendly – I’ve had the BEST TIME!” Italians freaking over unlimited Coke refills, Germans in cowboy hats screaming “Go Buc-ee’s!” at the beef jerky heaven, Aussies calling us “the most wonderful people in the world.”

They’re shocked by our massive stores, giant portions, free bread, air-conditioned stadiums the size of European countries. One Brit: “Please don’t take me home!” Another: “I thought I didn’t want kids… now I want the full American dream!” Even the lefty Seattle haters couldn’t stop it – fans said YES to hosting and showed the world real hospitality.

While Euro media spent years calling us backward monsters, these visitors are living the truth: Trump’s America is friendly, generous, FUN, and bigger in every way. No wonder they don’t want to leave! The globalists lied, America delivered. This World Cup is pure MAGA magic – proving we’re not just the greatest nation, we’re the one everybody secretly wants to be. Welcome, friends. Stay (the right way.) Become an American. When we said we were the greatest country in the world, did you think we were joking??

FOLKS, THIS IS WHAT WINNING LOOKS LIKE!

MLB boss Rob Manfred just sent a crystal-clear letter to warrior Sen. Josh Hawley: NO FINES, NO PENALTIES, ZERO punishment for those brave San Francisco Giants pitchers who slapped Bible verses right on their Pride Night hats. Gen 9:12-16? That’s God’s rainbow promise, baby – not the rainbow the left tries to hijack every June!

The woke suits issued their little “warning” at first, but Manfred shut it down FAST. “The players were neither fined nor disciplined, NOR WILL THEY EVER BE,” he wrote. He even admitted players are sick of being forced into pride emblems that clash with their faith. Religious freedom? CHECK. Supporting communities? Sure – but not at the cost of silencing Christians! Social media is exploding: real Americans calling this the ultimate cave to the Bible-believing base.

The left thought they owned sports. Thought they could shove their agenda down every throat. WRONG! Under Trump’s America, faith is roaring back – on the diamond, in the stands, everywhere. These pitchers are heroes. Manfred just proved you can love your country, love Jesus, and still play ball. The rainbow police are retreating, and MAGA is scoring home runs.

EUROPE IS COOKING – LITERALLY – AND THE GLOBAL WARMING HYSTERICS ARE HAVING A MELTDOWN!

Red alerts across UK, France, Spain, Italy – temps smashing 104 degrees, schools shuttered, 18 dead in France already, trains canceled. Second heat dome in two months! Scientists admit Europe warms faster than anywhere, yet these same experts told us the planet would boil years ago while they fly private jets.

Meanwhile in Trump’s America? We’re hosting the World Cup, air conditioning on, pumping record energy, and nobody’s shutting down society over summer heat. The left’s green fantasy is collapsing in Europe while our all-of-the-above power keeps lights on and AC blasting. Bordeaux at 42 Celsius? Sounds rough but remember when they blamed every hot day on Trump? Now it’s their socialist paradise roasting.

This is what happens when you worship windmills and hate real energy. MAGA knows: strong borders, strong energy, strong economy equals resilience. Europe’s pain proves the cult wrong again. We’ll keep winning with American innovation and common sense while they issue more red alerts and virtue-signal. Heat waves happen. Strong nations prepare. Weak ones panic and blame the sky. Guess who’s prepared?