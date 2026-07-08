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BOOM! President Trump just dropped the hammer on Spain like the boss he is and the globalist freeloaders are SCREAMING.

Sitting at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump looked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte dead in the eye and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to CUT OFF ALL TRADE with Spain IMMEDIATELY. “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay… they’re open about it, they’re hostile,” Trump declared. “We don’t have to trade with them. I don’t want to do any more trade with them… take it immediately, don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people.”

These socialist clowns refuse the new 5% defense spending target, cling to their pathetic 2% lie, and wouldn’t lift a finger to help America against Iran. Treated Rutte like garbage too. Trump’s had enough.

Spain and the EU are already crying that it’ll hurt America more LOL. Newsflash, losers: we have the trade surplus and you’re addicted to our LNG. You’ll come running back begging on your knees.

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH in action. Trump is forcing these deadbeat “allies” to pay up or get left behind. NATO is getting fixed whether they like it or not.

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Republican warrior Rep. Tim Burchett dropped a letter straight to FBI Director Kash Patel demanding the FULL release of every single record on the 2016 murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

No more games. Burchett exposed the FBI’s endless flip-flops, first claiming it was just a “botched robbery” with zero involvement, then quietly admitting they had Rich’s work laptop, personal laptop forensics, and hundreds more pages hidden away. Now those “burn bags” full of secrets are turning up in secure rooms at HQ.

“Given the Administration’s commitment to transparency,” Burchett wrote, “I strongly urge the full release of these records… Doing so would address longstanding questions and demonstrate the Administration’s continued support for upholding public trust.”

Kash Patel, Trump’s pitbull at the FBI, is the perfect man for the job. No more deep state cover-ups. No more protecting the real story behind that unsolved killing while pushing Russia hoax lies for years.

The truth is coming out, folks. The same corrupt machine that lied about everything is finally under America First control.

Seth Rich’s family deserves answers. America deserves the whole file.

Democrats are melting down in REAL TIME, and it’s GLORIOUS.

First they rammed through a dementia-riddled Joe Biden, swore he was “sharp as a tack” and “the best Biden ever,” then pretended they never saw the obvious. Now? Meet Graham Platner their shiny new “man’s man” Senate candidate in Maine. Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, mockery of veterans, abuse scandals galore, and a fresh rape accusation that finally got their attention only because he targeted a DEMOCRAT woman. Bernie Sanders just yanked his endorsement. Elizabeth Warren called this clown “her kind of man.” Ro Khanna tried to whitewash the rest.

But the Maine Democrat Party just went FULL PANIC MODE.

Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson dropped a savage video: “Graham Platner must DROP OUT so we can focus on beating Susan Collins… and STOP BUGGING US with your team trying to rig the replacement!”

They want him gone by July 13. No thumb on the scale, no “values” guarantees for his perverted, chaotic, alcoholic movement. Just get the hell out so they can memory-hole this trainwreck before November.

Sound familiar? Exactly like Biden 2.0.

These clowns spent months propping up a degenerate they KNEW was toxic, lied to voters, and now they’re begging him to vanish. Pathetic.

Under President Trump’s no-nonsense America First machine, law enforcement just delivered a knockout punch that the weak-kneed left could NEVER manage.

A stunning international operation called “Operation Hard Ball” slammed THREE brutal India-based transnational crime syndicates. Twenty-four thugs arrested, thirty-seven total charged across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Eleven in California alone where the gangs were running wild.

The big boss allegedly? Lawrence Bishnoi a 33-year-old gangster running his empire from an Indian jail cell tied to the 2023 assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. His brother Anmol and alleged hitman Goldy Brar also in the mix. These animals allegedly trafficked drugs, extorted families, carried out targeted killings, and terrorized the Indian diaspora.

Cops seized 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, a kilo of heroin, $40,000 cash, and a dozen firearms. Ten more fugitives still on the run, but they’re next.

FBI’s Patrick Grandy nailed it: “Today’s coordinated operation strikes at the heart of three brutal transnational organizations.” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli added: “There is no safe harbor for these thugs.”

This is what REAL leadership looks like — Trump’s DOJ and FBI working with allies to crush chaos at the source. No more Biden-era open borders letting these gangs flood in.