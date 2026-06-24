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The Party of Violence just showed its true colors AGAIN!

Michigan’s own Rashida Tlaib, that Squad screech machine, is CRYING TEARS over an Antifa thug who got slammed with 100 YEARS for shooting a cop in the neck during an ICE facility terror attack. This lowlife and his buddies built bombs, trained like jihadis, and tried to murder heroes protecting America. Combined sentences? Nearly HALF A MILLENNIUM behind bars. BEAUTIFUL!

But Tlaib calls it a “travesty” from the “fascist Trump regime.” Boo-hoo! She’s defending cop-shooting terrorists while Andy Ngo and Kurt Schlichter torch her: “Her friends shot a cop!” Exactly! These America-hating losers celebrate Kirk’s murder, Luigi fangirls, and every thug with a knife. They’re EVIL.

Meanwhile President Trump drops NSPM-7 like a BOSS, treating political violence as the organized threat it is. We’re prosecuting the hell out of these domestic terrorists and throw away the key while we’re at it! Americans LOVE this law-and-order WINNING. The swamp creatures are panicking because REAL JUSTICE is back.

MAGA nation, keep the pressure on these thugs, one 100-year sentence at a time!

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The legendary A-10 Warthog, that 30mm BRRRRT beast with wings, the flying tank that saves ground troops and turns enemy bunkers into dust is under threat (AGAIN!) from pencil-pushing bureaucrats. Air Force budget for 2027? ZERO modernization dollars. Depot cuts, sunset nonsense, training pipelines drying up. They’re trying to kill our most proven close-air support legend while ground pounders STILL scream for that beautiful sound overhead!

President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth restored the WARRIOR ETHOS and we’re not letting woke generals scrap this legend. The A-10 loiters low and slow, carries everything, owns austere fields, and no F-35 can replace its raw power against terrorists or boats. Act NOW or we lose combat power FOREVER!

This is why we voted Trump to stop the decline and make our military UNSTOPPABLE again. Ground troops depend on it. America First means keeping the tools that WIN wars, not virtue-signal them away.

Congress, fund the Warthog FULL STRENGTH until a REAL replacement is ready. Let’s keep the BRRRRT alive and make our enemies regret ever showing up. 🇺🇸

Trump’s DHS just dropped the hammer $255,000+ in penalties on lawyer Vinod Doddamani, the first BIG target in the asylum fraud crackdown!

This guy ran a production line of FAKE claims for Indian nationals, 64 identical documents, cookie-cutter persecution stories, total scam factory exposed.

DHS General Counsel James Percival went public: warning the “open borders industrial complex” and delivering. No more coaching liars in immigration court. Trump’s March 2025 memo is LIVE, sanctions on fraud lawyers, disqualification coming, maybe CRIMINAL charges next.

For years the system let this garbage slide. Now? Trump stopped the invasion cold with leadership alone. Mass deportations, real enforcement, ZERO new laws needed. This is how you drain the swamp! The left’s lawyers are sweating bullets while patriots cheer.

America is SECURE again. No more gaming the system on our dime. First target down – hundreds more to go. Trump’s team is executing perfectly.

UNBELIEVABLE – but totally predictable!

A Biden-appointed hack in California, Judge P. Casey Pitts, just issued a 71-page tantrum blocking ICE from arresting deportable criminals RIGHT IN IMMIGRATION COURT. Nationwide order. Also guts short-term detention flexibility.

This clown claims it “discourages” attendance? Cry harder! When a judge sentences an American criminal, cuffs snap on. But illegal aliens ordered removed? Suddenly it’s a “human rights” crisis. Pure judicial activism serving the open-borders agenda.

Ron DeSantis nailed it: “Partisan judges throwing sand in the gears.” DHS Counsel Percival: “Naked activism.” Exactly! These unelected clowns are insulting the American people who VOTED for enforcement. Trump’s team already appealed and will WIN.

We saw this sabotage before but now the people are awake. Trump delivered the strongest border in history. One activist ruling won’t stop the deportations or the will of 80 million patriots.

MAGA warriors, this is why we fight the deep state. Trump will overcome every roadblock and deliver the secure America we deserve. These loser judges are on borrowed time.