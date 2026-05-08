President Donald Trump fired back at an ABC News reporter for challenging why he is focussing on restoring Washington D.C.’s monuments like the Reflecting Pool amid the ongoing war with Iran.

“This is one of the worst reporters, she’s with ABC Fake News and she’s a horror show!” Trump sounded off. “Beauty made our country great! A question like that is a disgrace to our country!”

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It goes without saying that Trump’s frustration with the press, especially ABC News, is warranted. This reporter doesn’t understand that Trump is able to multitask and accomplish more than one goal at once: defeat Iran and make DC beautiful again. The question was obviously in bad faith and Trump knew it, prompting his response.

America’s capital city needs to be beautiful and grand and project greatness when foreign leaders and American tourist alike come to visit. It should make Moscow and and Beijing look like primitive villages by comparison.

DC has been scarred by rampant crime, which Trump already successfully addressed by deploying the National Guard, trash and dirtiness, and blemished with brutalist post-modern abominations that mock American exceptionalism and instead are coded to the left-wing elite’s idea of art.

Trump understands the importance of architectural beauty and its tangible effects on the perception of America around the world. Of course he does, he is a real estate titan who has built some of the most impressive properties in the country. The White House Ballroom, the Reflecting Pool restoration and the grand arch projects are Trump’s way of etching his legacy into D.C. and permanently improving America’s capital for generations to come. No president has been better qualified to take this on than Trump.