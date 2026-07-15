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President Trump just went FULL BOSS MODE in his interview with Trey Yingst, laying down the law on those Iranian losers who thought they could mess with American shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. We’re BACK IN ACTION with strikes hitting hard and our Navy locking it down.

Trump made it crystal clear: “The only way you can negotiate with these people is through strength, and the only strength is military strength.” That’s right — PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH is back and it’s BEAUTIFUL.

He didn’t mince words. Strikes continue until HE says enough. Next week? Power plants and bridges get the treatment. Kharg Island already tasted American justice twice. Space Force has eyes on their nuclear sites reading name badges from orbit. Beautiful.

This is what WINNING looks like. Unlike the weak-kneed failures who let Iran run wild before, Trump notified Congress and put the regime on notice: stop the attacks or face total devastation. They’re in the FIND OUT stage now, and it’s glorious to watch.

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Senator Chuck Grassley just EXPOSED the deep state once again, torching crooked Special Counsel Jack Smith for running a “runaway train” investigation that spied on the text messages of 44 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS. That’s right — dozens of lawmakers, including Grassley himself.

Smith’s team bypassed every safeguard, secretly reviewing private texts without proper filters, all while “investigating” President Trump. Rand Paul and others are furious, calling it the blatant abuse of power our Founders warned about. Smith even lied under oath saying he didn’t do it. What a joke.

Grassley and Ron Johnson are releasing the records so the American people can see the evidence of this Biden DOJ ABUSE OF POWER. Republicans AND some Democrats got hit , but we all know who the real target was: Donald J. Trump and anyone who dares support him.

This is the weaponized justice system in full swing, folks. Jack Smith thought he could get away with it, but the train has no brakes and it’s heading straight for the swamp creatures.

Grassley is a hero for blowing this wide open. Time to defund these rogue prosecutors and drain the DOJ swamp once and for all.

Crooked Joe Biden is cashing in with a new memoir called “Promise Me, America” dropping right after the midterms for a cool $10 million advance. What a perfect title for the guy who broke every promise he ever made to the American people.

Sleepy Joe wants to rewrite history about his disastrous four years, open borders, inflation crushing families, wars exploding worldwide, and his own mental decline that everyone saw but the media covered up. He’s getting a massive advance to tell his fairy tale while the country is still paying for his failures.

Timing it after midterms? Classic. Democrats don’t want voters thinking about his legacy of failure when they head to the polls. Instead they’ll try to blame everything on Trump. Too bad for them, America remembers the disaster.

Biden’s party turned on him, he faded into the shadows, and now he’s trying one last grift. Pathetic. Meanwhile President Trump is actually DELIVERING on promises every single day. America is roaring back under real leadership.

Biden’s “Promise Me, America” sounds more like “Forgive Me, America” for the mess he left behind. What a loser move. The American people aren’t buying it.

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin just said the QUIET PART OUT LOUD.

In a speech to Indiana Democrats she admitted the SAVE America Act would make it “hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.” Of course it would because the bill requires PROOF of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote! How terrifying for them.

Slotkin claims it would “rig our democracy.” Translation: stopping cheating is bad for their scam operation. She even whined about married women needing birth certificates. What nonsense. Every married woman fills out forms with ID every day. The left thinks voters are too stupid to handle basic security measures that every other country uses.

President Trump is pushing this hard because he knows FAIR elections are the foundation of America. Democrats oppose it because they NEED non-citizen votes and fraud to stay in power.

MAGA is exposing them completely. The White House nailed it: if secure elections make it impossible for Democrats to win, maybe they should try winning on merit for once.