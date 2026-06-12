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The White House just released the ULTIMATE report card on President Donald J. Trump’s first 16 months and the numbers are so GOOD they make the failing left CRY even harder! We are WINNING on every single front!

Welfare rolls? SHREDDED! SNAP participation DROPPED nearly 10 percent - that’s 4.2 MILLION fewer Americans stuck on the government teat thanks to smart work requirements in H.R. 1. They are getting JOBS and dignity instead.

Healthcare? Bureaucratic red tape SLASHED by 11 percent, sparing 6.5 MILLION Americans from endless delays. Procedures happening FAST under Trump.

Our schools and jobs? Foreign student numbers TANKED 20 percent and F-1 visas down a whopping 36 percent. Finally putting American students and workers FIRST!

Economy exploding with 172,000 jobs added, manufacturing growing for five months straight, government bloat shrinking for 17 months, steel imports down 30 percent while domestic production surges by millions of tons. Small businesses THRIVING. And in a historic first, Trump actually lowered overall prescription drug prices!

The socialist losers who promised doom and gloom are exposed as the frauds they are. This is what AMERICA FIRST looks like. Tremendous results. We love it.

First Lady Melania Trump is at it AGAIN, delivering pure CLASS and RESULTS with her groundbreaking “Fostering the Future” accounts! This incredible first-of-its-kind initiative gives foster youth REAL asset ownership and a fighting chance at the American Dream.

These portable accounts belong to the kids themselves, traveling with them no matter how many times they move. When they hit adulthood, the funds are THEIRS to build wealth, homes, businesses - total independence! Paired perfectly with her scholarships, these young Americans will be set up for SUCCESS.

Twenty-three RED states have already jumped on board because they GET IT. Melania architected this herself, emphasizing ownership and self-reliance. As her team said, giving these children the same shot every American kid deserves. No more dead ends!

While blue state governors sit on their hands, Melania is calling on ALL governors and the private sector to step up for America’s next generation. This is compassion done RIGHT - strong, smart, and results-oriented.

Melania and the Trump family continue to show why they are the HEART and SOUL of this movement. Making America greater by lifting up the vulnerable with real tools for victory. What a tremendous First Lady! Join the effort, patriots.

BOOM! America just became India’s TOP supplier of liquefied natural gas and the globalist energy clowns are in full meltdown mode! Amid the chaos in the Strait of Hormuz where Iran tried their usual terrorist nonsense, US LNG exports to India TRIPLED in one month, grabbing 40 percent of their imports.

Nine hundred THOUSAND tonnes in May alone. Trump’s vision is paying off MASSIVE dividends.

Remember when President Trump sat down with Modi and promised America would DOMINATE energy exports? Well, it’s HAPPENING. Energy sales heading towards $25 billion. US producers WINNING, American workers WINNING, our economy WINNING.

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH in action. Trump’s tough stance on Iran created openings for American energy supremacy while the previous regime left us begging and weak.

No more shipping jobs overseas or begging OPEC. We’re the energy KING of the planet now. Exporting freedom fuel, strengthening alliances, and making America RICHER and more POWERFUL every single day.

The fake news won’t hype this enough because it proves Trump was RIGHT all along. Drill baby drill and export baby export! This is the America First foreign policy delivering TREMENDOUS results on the world stage. Keep it coming, sir!

Vice President JD Vance is going to walk straight into the lions den and the socialist harpies on The View don’t stand a chance. On June 16, Vance makes his first-ever appearance on the “reliably liberal” ABC daytime circus, joining all six co-hosts to talk about his powerful new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith and the tremendous goals of the Trump administration.

This is pure MAGA energy. Vance, a Marine, husband, father, best-selling author, fearless truth-teller and social media memelord is going to be showing up with facts, faith, and zero fear. The left is already gasping and clutching pearls in their little videos.

The View crew loves to bully conservatives, but they’ve never faced a VP who actually fights back. Vance isn’t Sleepy Joe. Vance is going to expose their nonsense, defend real American values, and remind everyone why Trump’s team is WINNING BIG.

The View witches have spent years spewing low-IQ leftist propaganda, attacking everything America First stands for, and even insulting Vance’s wife Usha.



JD Vance isn’t here to sell a book – he’s bringing the fight to their turf and we’re all going to enjoy the show. Popcorn at the ready patriots, this is going to be a good one you aren’t gonna wanna miss!