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MAGA bulldog goes NUCLEAR on Fake News hack Jon Karl - Calls him a FAILURE live on his own show

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Trump FINALLY ended the Liberal war on guns

Folks, President Trump stood in Kalispell, Montana and told the crowd “I ended sleepy Joe Biden’s war on guns.”

He killed the ZERO TOLERANCE policy. Biden’s people put firearm dealers out of business for minor paperwork errors. Then they took the AMMUNITION. Couldn’t get the guns so they emptied the shelves. Trump said he wasn’t even sure Biden knew what the policy meant. “But you’re going to have your guns.”

A new ATF rule ends federal registration for suppressors and short-barreled guns. Law-abiding Americans can now buy them WITHOUT registering them with the federal government. No more permission slips from Washington for gear that belongs to free men. Sleepy Joe tried to choke the dealers and empty the shelves. Trump just handed the keys back to the people.

DOJ subpoenaed Ilhan Omar’s sister, her files are next

The Department of Justice just sent SUBPOENAS to relatives of Ilhan Omar, including her sister Sahra Noor. Federal agents are scouring the family’s immigration history for FRAUD and false statements in the paperwork.

On Monday, DHS agents hit her DC home with a search warrant and walked out with boxes of documents. Her phone was taken too. The probe looks at whether the birth date was misrepresented when she came in with her father from the refugee camp.

Omar called it targeting political enemies. This is not a surprise. The paperwork has been sitting there for YEARS. Now the questions are under oath.

Trump just called Abdul El-Sayed “a Muslim Brotherhood guy”

President Trump looked at the Michigan Senate race and named the problem out loud. He called Abdul El-Sayed “a Muslim Brotherhood guy, 100%.” He even gave him a new name: Mohammed Abdul el Sayed.

Trump said the man does not like our country at all. He was saying horrible things about a very revered place in Michigan. “He hates our country.”

Michigan does not need a man Trump just labeled a Brotherhood guy sitting in the Senate. Rogers loves the country. The other guy already showed his hand. Patriots know the difference.

Trump puts the B2 Iran raid leakers on BLAST!

Trump walked into Bullhead City and told the SLEAZE-BAGS exactly what they earned. At the rally the crowd roared as he laid it out plain. Somebody leaked the departure time of those B-2 bombers from Missouri—12:07—and the arrival window for the strikes on Iran.

The New York Times and CNN ran it. The mission had to be delayed two days. “They ought to go to jail and be shot,” Trump said. “In the old days, we used to shoot leakers.” He called them the scum of the earth. You know what that means, Patriots.

Those leaks put American crews at risk while we were stopping a weapon that could wipe out millions. Biden’s people spent years handing secrets to the press. Trump is drawing the hard line.