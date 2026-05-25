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PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH: Iran Deal Coming Together FAST

We’re this close to a GREAT and FINAL deal with Iran. Largely negotiated already, according to reports Sunday. The Strait of Hormuz will be open, their nuclear ambitions are DONE, and we’re going to have lower oil prices — much lower — for American families and businesses. Trump said from the beginning: no more endless wars, no more weak Obama-style giveaways. We hit them hard when we had to, took out the threats, and now they’re coming to the table because they have no choice. This is going to be bigger than the Abraham Accords. Beautiful, historic peace. The haters said it couldn’t be done. They were wrong — as usual.

Secret Service Heroes Stop Armed Attack at the White House

Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire near the White House. Our incredible Secret Service and law enforcement took him down fast — professional, flawless. We’re not playing games with security. We’re going to keep cracking down on crime, secure the border, and stop letting dangerous people into our country. These threats won’t stop until we get tough, and we ARE getting tough.

And this is exactly why we need our beautiful White House Ballroom to keep President Trump SAFE!

The Fake News Finally Admits They Were Cooking The Books on Climate Change

The Fakes News has peddled the climate change agenda for years, trying to use hysteria and alarmism to destroy American energy independence. Finally, a journalist tells the truth about the exaggerated numbers and false projections used to sell this bag of goods to the American people.

From Vox:

“Those numbers shaped a decade and a half of climate journalism, including a lot of my own when I covered climate change at Time magazine. I didn’t always know — and didn’t always communicate — that the scenario behind the most apocalyptic, attention-getting findings was largely an attempt to imagine how bad things could get, not a true forecast. But I wasn’t alone. RCP 8.5 was a frequent background presence in climate journalism.”

Midterms: We’re Draining the Swamp in Our Own Party Too

President Trump is endorsing the strongest, most loyal America First fighters to take on the RINOs and weak Republicans who don’t have the courage to fight for you. Some of these establishment types are complaining and retiring. Good! Let them go. We don’t need “stupidity” from people who fold under pressure.

The fake news is terrified we’re going to primary the people who want to fight us instead of supporting us. Too bad. Loyalty to the country and to the movement comes first. We’re building a Republican Party that actually delivers for the forgotten men and women of America. Get ready — November is going to be huge if we stay unified and fight like hell.

Memorial Day Message

This Memorial Day, we honor our incredible veterans and the brave heroes who gave everything for this nation. The best way to honor them is to stop sending our troops into forever wars that never end. That’s what we’re doing — ending the nonsense and bringing peace through real strength.

But that doesn’t mean letting Iran become an existential threat by obtaining nuclear weapons. Strength requires a show of consequences for threatening America and our allies. We will NOT let the Iranian regime bully us or threaten us any longer. Pray that they accept the reasonable peace deal and agree to give up their enriched uranium immediately.

What You Can Do:

Share this briefing with your friends and family. Stay informed. Support the real fighters in the primaries. And keep praying for this great country — we’re making it greater than ever before.

We’re just getting started. The best is yet to come. Make America Great Again!