Trump reopens the Reflecting Pool and then HAMMERS Democrats

Folks, President Trump stood at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the day before the midterms and announced the official reopening. He joked about calling it the Trump Reflecting Pool.

Then came the hammer. This is the most important midterm in our lifetime. The Democrat Party nominated the most EXTREME and DANGEROUS slate of candidates in American history. These are the most dangerous candidates ever put up.

America is READY to vote and do the right thing. Sitting presidents usually lose the midterms, but we gave this a very STRONG SHOT. AMERICA FIRST means the capital is beautiful and the choice is clear.

Hold the line and KEEP America Great!

El-Sayed’s HORRIFIC comment about men in girls locker rooms

Folks, the Michigan Democrat running for Senate just went on 60 Minutes and called the fight over men in girls’ locker rooms a MANUFACTURED issue. Abdul El-Sayed told the country that kids already have every bit of information in their pockets, so school rules are OUTDATED. “I think we manufacture these social issues,” he went on to claim that “they are going to find out about it on the internet anyway.”

Mike Rogers posted the clip (6.7 million views and counting) and called it completely unacceptable

Inga Thompson’s foundation said it is a slick, silver-tongued way of saying women’s rights don’t matter. This man is truly frightening. Polls put him up 53-42, yet Haley Stevens just endorsed Rogers. The cultural war is a distraction, El-Sayed claims. Tell that to the daughters who still want privacy in their own schools. Election day is tomorrow. AMERICA FIRST means the locker room stays for the girls.

Top Muslim leader: It is our ethnic, civic and religious “duty” to vote for Democrats

Islamic groups are using mosque networks right now to drive MAXIMUM Muslim turnout for Democrats in Michigan and Texas.

Yasir Qadhi, described as a top leader of the dominant Muslim Brotherhood faction among U.S. mosques, posted that it is our ethnic duty, our civic duty, and our religious duty. Pray jumma and go vote for the ummah.

CAIR is pushing Muslims.Vote, claiming 2.5 million Muslim voters and texts to 250,000 people in ten states. Their survey of 861 Muslims showed 72 percent planning to back Democrats, with Gaza the top issue.

Omar Suleiman told Texas and Michigan especially to get out and vote early. Wajahat Ali warned that if El-Sayed loses, the fire will rise and people will radicalize against pro-Israel Democrats. This is organized turnout through the mosques for the candidates who fit the ummah’s interests, not America’s!

Hackers heated the freezers at American Forts and airbases

The Pentagon is investigating overnight sabotage of the freezers at up to fourteen U.S. military bases. Six commissaries were hit on one night in late August. At Fort Huachuca the freezer “went into defrost mode where it heated up all the food.”

Staff opened the doors to thawed, leaking stock. The same pattern has hit Europe, hundreds of stores from Finland to France, temperatures on Danfoss systems on vulnerable 4G connections were driven to 50C / 122F causing some fires from overheating equipment.

Cyber Command is working with interagency partners and law enforcement. Army CID’s Cyber Field Office is talking to French police. No suspects yet.

These are the discount grocery stores where military families and retirees shop, not the mess halls. Someone turned the freezers into heaters.