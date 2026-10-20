Trump just put 8 BILLION dollars in farmers tanks for harvest!

Folks, President Trump stood in Kansas last night and handed American farmers an $8 BILLION lifeline.

The new Harvest Fuel Relief Program from the USDA puts eight billion dollars on the table as one-time payments to offset the diesel costs hammering this harvest. Roger Marshall fought for it and Trump delivered.

And Trump made it crystal clear: when the Republicans win, we will pass EVEN MORE funding for our farmers. We love our farmers. This is what it looks like when a president puts America First instead of playing games. The left will call it a bailout. Real Americans call it keeping the people who feed this country in the field.

Trump just opened the door to a denuclearization summit with Putin and Xi

President Trump just told reporters he is open to a three-way summit with Putin and Xi, and he wants it focused on nuclear weapons and denuclearization.

He said it would be a very positive thing for the world, and if they want it he thinks it would be held in China. Putin reportedly floated the idea. Trump made clear the meeting is about nukes, not primarily Ukraine.

The same man the media spent years calling a warmonger is the one willing to sit down with the leaders of the two other biggest nuclear powers and talk about reducing the arsenals. Only Trump talks to everyone and still puts American strength first. The globalists and the Democrat naysayers will melt down. Patriots know peace comes from strength and direct dealing, not endless lectures.

Report fraud and GET PAID, Trump and Vance just put a bounty on fraud tips

President Trump and Vice President Vance are launching a $25 million Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program today in the Oval Office.

The Justice Department will pay tipsters up to $30,000 when their tips to fraud.gov lead to a fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action.

They are even handing the first $10,000 check to the influencer whose video put the spotlight on the Minnesota childcare fraud. This builds on the anti-fraud task force Vance has been running.

Democrats built entire machines on waste, theft, and looking the other way. Now every American who sees the grift can get paid for reporting it. The thieves hate it. The taxpayers love it. Report the fraud.

Trump just called Slotkin a low-life and the truth hurts

Senator Elissa Slotkin stood up and said the quiet part out loud.

She wants Democrats to run “signature cases” against the people who enabled Trump so young conservatives coming out of school will say “Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems” and stay away from serving in his administration.

That is a deterrence message. That is weaponized government. Trump called her a low-life who is ruining her state and said the Democrats are discouraging people from going into politics. She is now crying manufactured outrage.

The same party that spent years trying to lock up their political opponents is now openly trying to scare talent out of the Trump administration. It is backfiring. Young patriots are not scared of LOSERS.