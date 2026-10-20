The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
7d

GREAT PICTURE characterizing Trump as a satisfied rancher / farmer at the end of a successful day of work - it IS great to have a man in the house. .......... .......blessings everyone

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H L Holman's avatar
H L Holman
7d

God bless our strong President and Commander-In-Chief Donald J Trump, our responsive Administration and proactive Military Branches. 🇺🇲🫡🇨🇦

Semper Supra

'Always Above'

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