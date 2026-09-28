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The Daily Wire lit the fuse, reporting that ICE had paused noncriminal arrests and illegal presence alone was suddenly not enough to warrant deportation.
Anonymous officers called the order sudden. Some speculated it was a move to appease moderates ahead of the midterms.
Then President Trump picked up the phone and set the record straight.
He told Fox’s Bill Melugin anyone in this country illegally remains ON THE TABLE. Melugin talked to the president and nine ICE and DHS sources.
Bill Melugin @BillMelugin_
I’ve spoken on the phone with President Trump and nine ICE & DHS sources about this today. Here’s what I’ve learned.
Yes, this verbal guidance did go out to ICE offices across the country last night. I’ve spoken with ICE agents who received it & were shocked & frustrated by it.…
SCOOP: ICE officers across the country were told this weekend to stop arresting non-criminals, agency sources tell @realDailyWire
Now, ICE may only arrest illegal immigrants with criminal convictions or charges for the time being, said the sources.
The change also ends
4:01 AM · Sep 27, 2026 · 1.33M Views 1.14K Replies · 3.05K Reposts · 11.6K Likes
Yes, verbal guidance hit field offices. Agents heard it. They hated it. Then the building called it what it was: an erroneous “worst first” miscommunication. Not a new policy. Not a stand-down. Not a midterm holiday for people who should not be here.
🇺🇸 The Daily Wire says ICE officers were told this weekend to stop arresting all non-criminals.
Am I the only one who thought that this should have been understood from the day ICE was founded?
What better time to stop arresting people who haven’t broken the law than right …
3:19 AM · Sep 27, 2026 · 58.6K Views 167 Replies · 49 Reposts · 237 Likes
Overnight guidance went back out. Arrests of illegal aliens continue. Collaterals without extra criminal history continue. ICE sources told Melugin they received it.
DHS was blunter. The report was FALSE. NO ONE is off the table. The sanctuary surge stays locked on murderers, rapists, child predators, and gang members.
This is false. No one is off the table. We will continue to arrest any and all illegal aliens that come into our path.
Anyone in our country illegally will be arrested and deported.
In an effort to protect American citizens, ICE has initiated a nationwide public safety surge…
SCOOP: ICE officers across the country were told this weekend to stop arresting non-criminals, agency sources tell @realDailyWire
Now, ICE may only arrest illegal immigrants with criminal convictions or charges for the time being, said the sources.
The change also ends
3:50 AM · Sep 27, 2026 · 1.24M Views 1.65K Replies · 4.44K Reposts · 21.8K Likes
They wanted a pause. You wanted the door shut. Trump slammed it.
Sunday, three vans sat about less than 400 yards from a U.S. bomber base at RAF Fairford. Masked suspects. Barrels in the back. Eighty-five homes emptied. A cordon still rings the vehicles.
Police have confirmed that the five terrorists who attempted to attack RAF Fairford are all British citizens from London.
OF COURSE THEY ARE !
You only have to look at their photograph to realise that.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
12:27 PM · Sep 28, 2026 · 13.7K Views 67 Replies · 150 Reposts · 486 Likes
Monday, Britain handed out BAIL.
🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump says the RAF Fairford suspects should have not been bailed
"We know everything about them. We would have not released them"
6:58 PM · Sep 28, 2026 · 406K Views 426 Replies · 1.43K Reposts · 9.71K Likes
Five British men from London, ages 23 to 25, walked. Tests found the material in those vans was NOT viable explosives. So the village gets the scare and the suspects get the sidewalk.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor says the investigation is still OPEN. Strict limits on movement. Strict limits on contact. They remain under investigation. Pretty paperwork. Soft follow-through.
🚨 BREAKING: The five men arrested near RAF Fairford are being released on bail but remain under investigation
2:43 PM · Sep 28, 2026 · 4.48M Views 2.37K Replies · 944 Reposts · 6.66K Likes
Police are weighing a hoax, a decoy, a dummy run, or hostile-state proxies. They have not picked a winner. Iran’s London embassy “categorically” denied involvement and called the reports unfounded. Of course they did. The file is not closed. The theories are still on the board. The men are not.
Patrick Christys @PatrickChristys
I think everyone should listen to what the farmer who called the police at RAF Fairford has to say 👇
5:01 PM · Sep 28, 2026 · 164K Views 245 Replies · 1.44K Reposts · 5.17K Likes
Folks, this is the pattern. Empty the houses. Test the barrels. Process the men. Tell the public to relax.
Geiger Capital @Geiger_Capital
The UK is reaching levels of suicidal empathy we never thought possible…
A deeply unserious country.
🚨 BREAKING: The five men arrested near RAF Fairford are being released on bail but remain under investigation
3:25 PM · Sep 28, 2026 · 47.9K Views 49 Replies · 184 Reposts · 2.39K Likes
Eighty-five families got the wakeup. Five men got bail. The cordon is still there. The urgency is not.
A Biden judge tried to shut the check down. The Supreme Court just ripped the cover off. Eric Daugherty @EricLDaugh
🚨BREAKING — HUGE SCOTUS WIN: The Supreme Court 6-3 has GREENLIT the Trump administration's revamped SAVE citizenship verification database for states to PURGE the voter rolls of illegal voters during the 2026 midterms
LET'S GO!! 🔥
Liberals Jackson, Sotomayor and Kagan …
3:48 PM · Sep 25, 2026 · 481K Views 756 Replies · 8.44K Reposts · 35.2K Likes
Friday the Court let DHS use its expanded SAVE system and Social Security records so states can pull noncitizens off the voter lists. That is not a suggestion. That is the 1996 immigration law. Washington has an OBLIGATION to answer when states and cities ask: is this person even a citizen?
🚨 NEW: Biden's Foreign Born Activist "Judge" BLOCKS Trump’s Voter Roll Cleanup:
Sparkle L. Sooknanan (born in Trinidad and former left-wing DOJ civil rights enforcer) just BLOCKED the Trump admin from using the SAVE database to verify citizenship on voter rolls.
Nominated by …
11:37 PM · Jun 22, 2026 · 2.9K Views 24 Replies · 46 Reposts · 98 Likes
Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, a Biden pick, blocked the tool in June. She warned it might wrongly drop citizens. She warned about privacy. She did not warn you about the opposite problem: people who are not Americans sitting on American ballots.
Gina Beana Fofina @Ginasassyass
The President is right to want Sparkle L. Sooknanan impeached.
The foreign born activist Judge for the District of Columbia has now ruled against the Trump admin policies in at least 5 major cases:
•Blocked SAVE system to verify voter citizenship
•Halted deportation of …
8:01 PM · Aug 21, 2026 · 737 Views 6 Replies · 18 Reposts · 38 Likes
The 2025 SAVE expansion has already scanned at least 67 MILLION registrations. The left called that dangerous. The Court called it the job.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn @MarshaBlackburn
A Biden-appointed activist judge, Sparkle Sooknanan, just blocked a commonsense tool to keep non-citizens from voting.
The SAVE system simply encourages states to work with DHS to check their voter rolls. This ruling should be appealed and overturned.
🚨 Judge Sparkle Sooknanan has struck down the Trump administration's expanded SAVE voter-verification system, ruling that federal agencies unlawfully created a centralized database containing Social Security and citizenship data to facilitate mass voter verification.
1:02 PM · Jun 23, 2026 · 496K Views 708 Replies · 743 Reposts · 3.16K Likes
Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented. Of course they did. The Daily Caller, citing AP, says the 90-day window means this likely will not reshape the midterms. Most states cannot dump voters that close to Election Day.
Fine. The machine is ON now. The midterms are one cycle. Citizenship is not optional.
Introducing Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan! ✨🙄
- DC District Judge
- Born in Trindad-Tobago to Indian parents
- Hofstra U
- Blocked Trump immigration deportations
- Fought investigation into MMA
- ICE antagonist
BFF with other anti-POTUS plantsa.
11:56 PM · May 8, 2026 · 703 Views 1 Reply · 1 Repost · 3 Likes
They wanted the check buried. The Court unburied it.
AMERICA FIRST.
100% This is what we voted for!