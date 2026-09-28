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Trump just told ICE nobody is off the table

The Daily Wire lit the fuse, reporting that ICE had paused noncriminal arrests and illegal presence alone was suddenly not enough to warrant deportation.

Anonymous officers called the order sudden. Some speculated it was a move to appease moderates ahead of the midterms.

Then President Trump picked up the phone and set the record straight.

He told Fox’s Bill Melugin anyone in this country illegally remains ON THE TABLE. Melugin talked to the president and nine ICE and DHS sources.

Yes, verbal guidance hit field offices. Agents heard it. They hated it. Then the building called it what it was: an erroneous “worst first” miscommunication. Not a new policy. Not a stand-down. Not a midterm holiday for people who should not be here.

Overnight guidance went back out. Arrests of illegal aliens continue. Collaterals without extra criminal history continue. ICE sources told Melugin they received it.

DHS was blunter. The report was FALSE. NO ONE is off the table. The sanctuary surge stays locked on murderers, rapists, child predators, and gang members.

They wanted a pause. You wanted the door shut. Trump slammed it.

US B1 bomber base arrests are LET OFF WITH BAIL by British courts

Sunday, three vans sat about less than 400 yards from a U.S. bomber base at RAF Fairford. Masked suspects. Barrels in the back. Eighty-five homes emptied. A cordon still rings the vehicles.

Monday, Britain handed out BAIL.

Five British men from London, ages 23 to 25, walked. Tests found the material in those vans was NOT viable explosives. So the village gets the scare and the suspects get the sidewalk.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor says the investigation is still OPEN. Strict limits on movement. Strict limits on contact. They remain under investigation. Pretty paperwork. Soft follow-through.

Police are weighing a hoax, a decoy, a dummy run, or hostile-state proxies. They have not picked a winner. Iran’s London embassy “categorically” denied involvement and called the reports unfounded. Of course they did. The file is not closed. The theories are still on the board. The men are not.

Folks, this is the pattern. Empty the houses. Test the barrels. Process the men. Tell the public to relax.

Eighty-five families got the wakeup. Five men got bail. The cordon is still there. The urgency is not.

Trump’s citizenship database is BACK ONLINE for November Mid-terms!

A Biden judge tried to shut the check down. The Supreme Court just ripped the cover off.

Friday the Court let DHS use its expanded SAVE system and Social Security records so states can pull noncitizens off the voter lists. That is not a suggestion. That is the 1996 immigration law. Washington has an OBLIGATION to answer when states and cities ask: is this person even a citizen?

Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, a Biden pick, blocked the tool in June. She warned it might wrongly drop citizens. She warned about privacy. She did not warn you about the opposite problem: people who are not Americans sitting on American ballots.

The 2025 SAVE expansion has already scanned at least 67 MILLION registrations. The left called that dangerous. The Court called it the job.

Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented. Of course they did. The Daily Caller, citing AP, says the 90-day window means this likely will not reshape the midterms. Most states cannot dump voters that close to Election Day.

Fine. The machine is ON now. The midterms are one cycle. Citizenship is not optional.

They wanted the check buried. The Court unburied it.

AMERICA FIRST.