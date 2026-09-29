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Trump just opened ONE front door for the WHOLE government

President Trump walked into the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Tuesday and put a wrecking ball through the federal maze.

He unveiled America.gov, one AI front door for the United States government, and called it one of the most revolutionary product launches of all time.

You know the circus. Tens of thousands of terrible government websites. More than ten thousand forms. Hours wasted hunting a page that barely works. That era is OVER.

Now there is one search bar. One digital home built around YOUR time and YOUR life. Trump said anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand it instantly. Not complicated.

U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder behind TrumpRx.gov and TrumpAccounts.gov, walked the country through it. Twenty-nine thousand websites. One place. Medicare plans. Student loans. A USPS address change.

Need a name change after marriage? The AI maps the steps now. In 2027 you upload the certificate, type the new name, and it hits the agencies from one screen. Gebbia said that used to take weeks of filings, if you even knew where to start.

Then he signed the order. Every federal agency plugs its public-facing services into America.gov as soon as possible. Anything you need from Washington, at your fingertips.

The swamp built a maze. Trump blew it up!

Trump WILL NOT stifle American Super Intelligence

Hours before lunch with the AI bosses, President Trump told America the race is already ours.

He said it at the America.gov unveiling. The White House guest list is the industry: Speaker Mike Johnson, the Cabinet, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Dario Amodei, Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang, Alex Karp, Jeff Bezos, and Greg Brockman.

The doomers want a slowdown. Global rules. A brake before the machines “outsmart” humans. Trump called that what it is. A HOAX. Last week at the U.N. he REJECTED a global attempt to leash American AI.

“I will never stifle the growth of technology that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution,” he said. Superintelligence is far bigger than the internet. Not even close. And America is LEADING China and everyone else.

Beijing wants a “partnership.” Trump already talked to Xi. He didn’t want to do anything. Why would he? Team up and China gets access to what we know and they don’t.

Johnson called the doom talk a Chinese psyop. Democrats glom on and scream everyone will die if they don’t win. Don’t buy it.

Grow. Win. If a company goes down a dark path, that’s why we have the DOJ and the FBI!

Biden’s DOJ LAP DOG subpoenaed American’s PERSONAL CHECKS

Jack Smith sat in front of Senate Judiciary on Tuesday and Republicans were already carving him up over the Trump hunt. Then Chairman Chuck Grassley dropped the whistleblower file.

Smith’s team collected 4,782 personal CHECKS from Americans who gave to Trump and Trump-aligned entities from September 2019 to August 2023. Home addresses. Bank account numbers. Routing numbers. Signatures. All fifty states. Forty-two Iowans so far. Grassley said that’s only what they’ve found.

One donor in Osage, Iowa, sent TEN DOLLARS to the President. Smith subpoenaed the check and handed the address and the bank data to the Biden DOJ and the FBI.

Grassley did not whisper. No legitimate basis. Smith’s staff killed a Clinton-campaign investigation.

Donations to Republican groups were not necessary and never made the public report. Now Justice and the FBI keep thousands of addresses, phone numbers, banks, account numbers, routing numbers, and true signatures FOREVER.

You write a check to the man you want in the White House and a special counsel turns it into a file they never give back. That is the chilling effect.

Every member of that committee ought to be outraged. Grassley even asked a Democrat to join him.

Do not hold your breath.

AMERICA FIRST.