Trump is not on the ballot but Grand Island lined the streets for his rally!

Folks, Nebraska did not send a press release. Nebraska lined the STREETS.

Monday night President Trump took the midterm fight to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, and the room was the small story. The story was OUTSIDE. Thousands stood past the doors. Americans lined the motorcade route like November 3 had started early. One America News correspondent Daniel Baldwin called the crowd outrageous. The expo center was mobbed. Massive support. That is the word. MASSIVE.

Inside, the seats filled and organizers dragged out hundreds of extra chairs. Trump spent about an hour and twenty minutes on that stage and put the only date that matters on the table. Twenty-nine days. With your support, he said, Nebraska is going to defeat the radical-left Dumb-o-crats once again. He is not on the ballot. He is campaigning like he is.

You do not get streets lined for a LOSER. You get streets lined when the people already know who is WINNING. The coast can count studio chairs. Grand Island counted Americans. He closed it dancing to YMCA while the kids behind him lost their minds.

Show up November 3. AMERICA IS BACK.

America does not owe a flag to a fraud and AG Blanche knows this!

Folks, the oath is not a costume.

Attorney General Todd Blanche just announced the Justice Department filed denaturalization petitions against 40 naturalized citizens between August 10 and October 2. Espionage. Child sex abuse. Fraud. The largest denaturalization effort in modern history. His words, not a blogger’s.

Blanche did not soften it. From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders. They hid the file. They took the ceremony. They thought the paperwork was the finish line. WRONG.

A court still has to rule. That is the point of a petition. Forty of them. One window. August 10 to October 2. Spies do not get to keep the flag they sold. Predators do not get to hide behind a naturalization photo. The old way was look away, stamp the paper, and hope the file stayed buried.

The left will call this cruel. You call it the minimum. Citizenship procured by concealment is not a souvenir. Blanche filed. Trump’s Justice Department is done handing paper to the people who lied their way in.

Protect the oath. AMERICA FIRST.

Trump approved the firing squad for Fort Hood jihadi murderer

Folks, seventeen years is long enough.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said it plain. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended death by U.S. Army firing squad for Nidal Malik Hasan. President Donald Trump approved it. Hasan is the 2009 Fort Hood attacker who killed 13. The Army secretary will set the time and the place.

Thirteen Americans dead on a United States base. A sentence that sat while the years piled up. Families who waited. The press will call this harsh. The dead do not get a rewrite. Trump did not issue a statement of concern. He signed the recommendation. Hegseth brought it. The Army picks the hour.

You can argue process. You cannot argue the thirteen dead Americans. A jihadist opened fire on American soldiers, and the paper outlasted the outrage. Not anymore. The chain of command moved. No more drift. No more committee. The Secretary of the Army holds the calendar now, and the families get the only ending that matches the crime.

Seventeen years. Thirteen names. We never forgot.