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President Donald J. Trump rolled into Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and reminded every single camera why he’s the most PATRIOTIC leader in history. First sitting president EVER at an NBA Finals game? Check. Standing tall in his suite, saluting sharp during the national anthem with that winning smile? DOUBLE CHECK.

The Knicks were up 2-0, New York hadn’t hosted Finals in 27 years, and Trump kept his promise to his hometown team. Flanked by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Dan Scavino, Sean Duffy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, he was there rooting for them. Cameras caught the moment perfectly. Trump, crisp salute, pure respect for the flag while the Garden crowd went nuts.

This is the guy the radical left spent years smearing as “unpresidential.” Meanwhile, he’s out here living his best life, supporting American sports, honoring the anthem, and showing the world what real leadership looks like. No lectures. No virtue signaling. Just a tremendous president enjoying the game and making history.

The haters can cry all they want. Trump was where he belongs, in the arena.

WHAT IN THE HELL is happening over there in Northern Ireland?

A Sudanese migrant – granted leave to remain after sneaking in from Dublin – just tried to SAW OFF A LOCAL MAN’S HEAD in the middle of a Belfast street. This savage straddled the poor guy in his 40s, stabbing his face, neck, and back before going full medieval with a kitchen knife. The victim’s fighting for his life with devastating eye injuries. Witnesses screamed “he’s trying to cut his head off!” as blood ran in the road.

Thank God for the REAL heroes – brave locals who jumped in swinging whatever they had to drag this monster off. They saved that man’s life while the so-called authorities were nowhere. Police showed up later and called it a “stabbing incident.” Classic two-tier cover-up. No mention of the migrant angle until forced. Sound familiar? That’s what open borders insanity delivers, horror on your doorstep while globalist elites sip tea and lecture you about “diversity.”

This is exactly why President Donald J. Trump is RIGHT. America First means SECURE BORDERS. No more importing third-world chaos. No more letting in people who despise us. The left’s open-border cult is bleeding Europe dry, and they want the same nightmare here. Not on our watch.

Deport them all. Wake up, world. Share this far and wide.

Serbia’s Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović just went FULL BLAST on Breitbart Radio and dropped the hammer on the globalist grifters destroying the West. This guy gets it. He calls out the FAKE “liberal democracy” scam where unelected elites shove woke culture, open borders, and climate hysteria down the throats of real people. Starović nailed it: that’s not democracy. That’s UNDEMOCRATIC LIBERALISM, and it’s been choking America and Europe until President Donald J. Trump showed up swinging.

He praised Trump’s COMMON SENSE policies for fighting back HARDER than ever. From day one in the first term to right now in the White House, Trump is delivering the genuine will of the people through fair elections and zero apologies. No more self-validating political snobs looking down on us. No more progressive dogmas via sneaky institutions. Starović said it straight: Trump moved the USA in a TOTALLY different direction, and the whole West is taking notes.

This is what WINNING looks like, folks. Foreign leaders lining up to cheer America First because they see the beautiful results. The left is melting down because their undemocratic empire is CRUMBLING. Trump is draining the swamp worldwide.