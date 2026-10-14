Trump SCORCHES Ilhan Omar’s WILD accounting

Folks, the numbers do not add up and Trump just said so out loud.

Representative Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosures listed household assets between $6 million and $30 million. The businesses tied to her husband, Tim Mynett, jumped from roughly $15,000–$51,000 in 2023 to as high as $30 million the next year. Then she amended the filing down to between $18,000 and $95,000 and blamed an accounting error. Trump questioned the massive flip.

America wants answers. Now.

The Trump WITCH HUNT grabbed personal data on 639,000 Republicans!

The witch hunt was bigger than anyone admitted. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed Wednesday that Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained personal data on at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters.

Spreadsheets held more than 148,000 donor entries. Most were small-dollar contributors.

The files included names, birthdates, home addresses, email addresses, voter registration status, occupations, employers, credit card information, and exact donation amounts. Retirees. Drivers. Loggers. Pool technicians. Ordinary people who wrote a check or registered Republican. The final report never disclosed the full scope. Now the numbers are public. The dragnet is exposed. The weaponization is on the record.

Dem Senate candidate AGAINST bringing Vietnam POWs home!

The letter is from the summer of 1971 and it is pure Sherrod Brown. Ohio’s Democratic Senate nominee wrote to the News-Journal and argued against releasing American prisoners of war.

His question was simple: if the North Vietnamese released our POWs, what would stop the U.S. from bombing Hanoi and Haiphong? He wanted the leverage kept. The men could stay right where they were.

The Ruthless Podcast hosts just put the letter back on the table. Michael Duncan called it the disease that has infected the Democratic Party for decades. Brown has been on this his entire career. John Ashbrook, a Cincinnati native, said the piece explains why so many people figured Brown was sympathetic to the communists. The man who first ran for office more than fifty years ago still has the same record. Ohio veterans and their families can read the 1971 letter for themselves. AMERICA FIRST. WINNING.

Liberal heads will EXPLODE after what Trump and Bill Maher just agreed to

Folks, Bill Maher is heading back to the White House next week for a second dinner with President Trump. The Club Random host spilled it Monday with Ari Emanuel. Trump called out of the blue, promised he would not say bad things this time, and Maher texted right back: you are the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I am just glad we are talking.

That is exactly why Democrats stay so unpopular. Larry David already called Maher the devil for the first dinner. Now the hypocrisy is sitting right there. David’s own agent talked to Trump the same day, and nobody played the Hitler card.

New York refused to work with ICE and the numbers ARE INSANE

Folks, New York sanctuary politicians just got the numbers put on the table. From January 20, 2025 through October 8, 2026 the state refused to honor 16,070 ICE detainers.

Those refusals sit on top of 52,503 criminal charges and convictions. That includes 131 homicides, 132 kidnappings, 1,017 sexual offenses, 1,561 DUIs, 1,631 burglaries, 1,776 robberies, 2,198 weapons offenses, 4,324 dangerous drug cases, and 9,502 assaults.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said it plain. Sanctuary politicians keep releasing dangerous criminals onto their streets while law enforcement risks lives to arrest them.

Illegal aliens have no sanctuary in America.