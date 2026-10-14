The American Mandate

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Kate Henry's avatar
Kate Henry
Oct 15

Sic 'em Donny )) MAGA

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
Oct 15

ILHAN OMAR vanishing from her D. C. Home just breaks 'the Camel's Back' for the Radical DEM's Midterm Hopes - - any flight is considered an admission of GUILT - and as the senior DSS / Minnesota Muslim / Anti ICE - LIB LEADER of Big Blue Candidates she takes All the sanctimonious 'street-creds' they pretended to have over the cliff along w her - - no longer 'the Rock' of bizarre left ideology , she now poisons Mamdani - al Sayed - AOC - Tim Waltz - main stream news media - and all foolish enough to go 'all in' w her tarnished career. ........ ......blessings everyone

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