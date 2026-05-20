Dear Patriots,

Folks, let me tell you, tremendous things are happening because we’re finally putting America First again, and the results are unbelievable.

Here’s what’s going on right now in our proud country…

Massive Primary Wins – We’re Draining the Swamp Like Never Before

We just scored another huge victory in Kentucky. Trump endorsed candidate crushed that RINO Thomas Massie – sent him packing. The people are done with these Washington insiders who talk a big game but never deliver for you. Loyalty to America First, that’s what matters. Same thing happening in Georgia, Alabama – all over the country. The Republican Party is bigger, stronger, and more unified than ever. Midterms? We’re going to win them in a landslide. Believe me.

Healthcare – Real Relief for American Families

We held a tremendous event on healthcare, and we’re delivering the biggest discounts on prescription drugs in history. TrumpRx.gov now has over 600 new affordable generics – prices are crashing, folks. Under the previous administration, you were getting ripped off by Big Pharma. Now? We’re putting patients first. The middlemen are out, and you’re saving a fortune. Nobody thought we could do it this fast. We did.

Watch:

Justice is Finally Being Served - $1.776 Fund for Those Targeted by Democrat Lawfare

We’re taking care of the great patriots who were persecuted – the January 6 warriors, Trump’s supporters, everyone targeted by the weaponized DOJ and IRS under Sleepy Joe. A massive $1.776 billion fund to make it right. It’s about time. They spent years trying to destroy us with lawfare and hoaxes, but we’re winning in the courts and we’re winning for you. This is real accountability. The fake news is crying about it – that tells you everything you need to know.

Strong Foreign Policy – Peace Through Strength

We just called off a very major strike on Iran. They know we mean business now. We were ready – loaded and aimed – but we’re giving negotiations one more shot at the request of our allies. No more weak leadership like before. Adversaries respect strength, and America has never been stronger. Wars? We’re not starting them – we’re ending the ones they left us with. Tremendous progress.

More Huge Wins You’re Not Hearing About

Trump signed executive orders left and right – over 260 already in this term – fixing our financial system, bringing fintech forward, and cutting the red tape like nobody’s ever seen.

Trump is heading to the Coast Guard Academy today to honor our incredible military – the best in the world.

Thousands came out for the Rededicate 250 event on the National Mall. Real faith, real patriotism – beautiful to see.

The border is secure, energy is dominating, inflation is getting crushed. We’re winning on every front.Here’s the Deal, Patriots

The fake news will lie and say everything’s terrible. Don’t believe them. Look at the numbers. Look at the crowds. Look at what’s happening. We have the greatest economy, the strongest military, and the most loyal supporters any President has ever had. Stay fired up. Get involved in your local races. Volunteer, donate, talk to your neighbors.

The deep state never sleeps, but neither do we. Together, we’re going to keep winning so much you’re going to get tired of winning.God bless you. God bless the United States of America. And remember – we’re not just making America great again… we’re making it greater than ever before.

MAGA Max