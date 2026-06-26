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FOLKS, IT’S HAPPENING EXACTLY LIKE PRESIDENT TRUMP PREDICTED.

After weeks of socialist scum racking up HUGE wins in New York, our Commander-in-Chief dropped a TRUTH BOMB on Truth Social: “The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time.” BOOM! And he’s RIGHT. DSA radicals just swept three congressional races, installing flag-hating weirdos who want to “eradicate Western civilization” and think deporting murderers is mean. One of them couldn’t even answer if she’s a communist without dodging like a coward.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries shows up at the victory party and gets BOOED by his own side chanting “you’re next!” That’s the beautiful sound of the Democrat swamp eating itself. New York’s drowning in welfare, 42% on Medicaid, budgets bigger than whole RED states, and the producers fled to Florida and Texas. Now the dependency class is voting for MORE misery. Trump sees it. We see it. Socialism NEVER ends well, just ask Cuba, Venezuela, or the Soviet Union.

MAGA is READY. Trump’s been building the wall, draining the swamp, and now he’s gearing up to CRUSH this before it floods America. November’s coming and the communists are about to get what they deserve!

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OH WHAT A JOKE.

Socialist clown Zohran Mamdani just proved once again why these America-hating radicals belong in the dustbin of history. Trump scores a MASSIVE Supreme Court WIN and this New York mayor does... exactly what you’d expect: throws a pathetic tantrum, spouts the same tired Marxist garbage, and cries about “democracy dying” while his own city collapses under his failed policies.

Typical low-energy leftist loser move. While REAL Americans cheer Trump packing the courts with constitutional warriors who protect our freedoms, Mamdani and his Bernie-loving buddies seethe because they can’t shove their socialist nightmare down our throats anymore.

Trump’s Supreme Court is delivering PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, securing borders, stopping the steal, and making America GREAT again. Mamdani? He’s too busy dreaming of more handouts and open borders to notice the country is REJECTING his poison. The fake news can spin it all they want, but the American people see through it. MAGA is DOMINATING the courts, the culture, and the future. Cry harder, socialists your era is OVER and Trump’s golden age is JUST BEGINNING!

HERE WE GO AGAIN, AMERICA!

A fresh migrant caravan is marching north from southern Mexico, proving exactly what President Trump has been screaming for years: Democrats dream of flooding our country the SECOND they get power back. This is the third or fourth one this year, and reporter Julio Rosas nailed it, under Trump, illegal crossings are down to a CRAWL. Migrants have to try and sneak through with smugglers in the dead of night because our borders are SECURE.

But these invaders are betting big on Dem wins in the midterms and 2028. Why? Because they KNOW a Harris or Newsom White House means Day One open borders, zero ICE funding, and millions pouring in just like the Biden disaster. Mexico’s playing ball NOW thanks to Trump’s strength, but flip the script and it’s game over for American workers, hospitals, and safety.

Trump stopped this WITHOUT new laws, just pure leadership and America First guts. The left wants caravans, crime, and chaos. We want LAW, ORDER, and SOVEREIGNTY. Patriots, this is your wake-up call: VOTE like your kids’ future depends on it because it does. MAGA is holding the line, and with Trump at the helm, these caravans are about to slam into the strongest beautiful border wall in history.

On The View (aka the clueless coven of Hollywood has-beens) reality doesnt matter.

Whoopi Goldberg just proved she’s living in a total fantasy bubble. She whines that “nobody wants” voter ID laws in Trump’s SAVE America Act while a whopping EIGHTY PERCENT of real Americans SUPPORT it! Joy Behar and the rest pile on with their usual vote-suppression lies, claiming it would stop “half” the country from voting.

Newsflash, Whoopi: Americans LOVE showing ID to buy beer, board planes, or cash checks. Only Democrat cheats hate it when we protect our sacred elections! Trump’s bill is being pushed through because patriots DEMAND integrity, and the fake news can’t gaslight us anymore. These View hacks are so out of touch, they think their Manhattan cocktail parties represent America. Spoiler: they DON’T.

President Trump is delivering election security that makes our democracy UNBREAKABLE. While leftists cry and lie, 80 percent of us say YES to clean votes. This is why MAGA is unstoppable, we trust the people, not the elites. Keep exposing these clowns, President Trump! The silent majority is roaring, and 2026 is going to be a bloodbath for the voter-fraud loving left. Beautiful!