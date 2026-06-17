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THIS is how you run the world!

President Donald J. TRUMP strolled into the G7 summit fashionably late, flashed that winning grin, and dropped the greatest line ever: “I’m the boss.” The whole room EXPLODED in laughter! Even French surrender monkey Macron cracked a smile like he finally got the memo. Clip hit a MILLION views in hours. While the globalist losers whimper about “norms,” our guy OWNS the table.

He jammed America First tariffs down their throats on China’s cheating exports, sealed a TREMENDOUS Iran deal so ironclad he bragged “nobody could have made this deal… it’s very strong!” Ukraine’s getting air defense, Russia’s getting crushed with energy sanctions, and Germany’s own chancellor admitted trans-Atlantic unity is STRONGER than ever. Canada’s PM called it a “global game changer” and brought Trump a birthday gift for turning 80! Sideline wins with Egypt and India too.

Peace through STRENGTH, baby! The left’s weak world order just got TRUMPED. We are WINNING BIG on the global stage and the elites are melting down. MAGA owns the room, owns the future. Keep watching, patriots – the boss is back and he’s not finished!

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Vice President JD Vance just walked onto The View and TORCHED the fake news smears like a boss. He looked those leftist harpies dead in the eye and dropped the truth bomb: the Epstein files prove Donald Trump LITERALLY reported Jeffrey Epstein to the police! Epstein HATED Trump! That’s why our president signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and flooded the zone with receipts.

Vance was in the Situation Room, folks. He fought for full transparency while the swamp tried to bury it. The left spent years painting Trump as some kind of creep associate? LIES! Trump was the one who saw the predator and called the cops. Now the files are out and the Democrats’ favorite billionaire pervert network is EXPOSED.

This is what winning looks like! Trump draining the swamp, Vance swinging the hammer, and the fake news media left sputtering. The same clowns who protected Epstein’s clients are now crying about “conspiracy theories.” Too bad, losers! We got the receipts, we got the transparency, and America just got another beautiful dose of JUSTICE. Trump and Vance are protecting our kids and smashing the elite pedo shield. Tremendous!

The Trump administration just delivered another knockout punch to the fraud machine!

Haitian national Jean Jethro Alexandre thought he could scam $58 MILLION through fake HIV clinics ripping off the 340B drug program in Florida. He built a phony empire, pocketed the cash, and laughed at Biden’s open borders chaos.

Not anymore! Vance’s anti-fraud task force swooped in, nailed him with prison time, forced $14 million in restitution, and now he’s staring down DEPORTATION back to where he came from. Draining the swamp? This is DRAINING THE ENTIRE OCEAN of scammers who treated America like their personal ATM.

While Kamala and the left cheered illegal invasion, Trump is restoring law and order. American taxpayers get their money back, fake clinics get shut down, and another welfare grifter gets the boot. This is America First in action – beautiful, ruthless, and LONG overdue.

The left is screaming because their voter importation scheme just lost another cash cow. Too bad! We are WINNING on fraud, winning on immigration, winning on justice. Trump’s team is cleaning house faster than ever. Patriots, celebrate this one – and demand more! Every scammer, every fake claimant, every illegal abusing the system is next. Tremendous work, President Trump!

Holy hypocrisy, Batman! The Southern Poverty Law Center, those smug “hate trackers” who smear every conservative as a Nazi, just got caught with their pants down. Top exec Heidi Beirich, their so-called “fascism expert,” funneled $1.2 MILLION in donor cash straight to her neo-Nazi boyfriend “F-9.” She dumped $140k into their joint accounts for living expenses, rent, the whole grift, while pretending to fight hate.

The SPLC wasn’t fighting Nazis, they were FUNDING them! Paying the guy $60k a year as an “informant” while keeping actual hate groups alive to scare more gullible liberals into writing bigger checks. Exactly like we always said the SPLC is a PRO-hate racket that manufactures monsters to milk donations and bash Trump voters.

This is the left in a nutshell: accusing us of extremism while wiring donor millions to real extremists! Now the mask is ripped off forever. Trump’s DOJ should seize every dime. The fake hate industry is collapsing, their credibility is ZERO, and MAGA is laughing all the way to victory.

Patriots, this is why we fight. The swamp creatures exposed themselves again. Share this far and wide – the SPLC grift is OVER. America is waking up, Trump is in charge, and the truth is destroying these frauds one glorious scandal at a time. WINNING!