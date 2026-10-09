The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Willin8
Oct 10

This is the Joe Biden strategy. Campaign from your basement by letting the CORRUPT media build your image! They are pushing their narrative on ignorant, brain washed voters in Houston, Austin and Dallas! Be vocal! Call them out!

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