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Trump STOPS when woke protester tries to RUIN his speech - Makes him REGRET IT!!

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Trump wants to know where is Texas Democrat “TalaFREAKo?”

Folks, Texas has a Senate race and one of the candidates went MISSING.

Democrat James Talarico has not shown his face at an in-person Texas event since September 26 in Carrollton. Nearly two weeks. A New York fundraiser. Then a virtual forum. The excuse is the flu, diagnosed at a Dallas urgent care the night before September 30. He said he had been shaking too many hands and wanted to keep everybody safe.

President Trump is not buying the vanishing act. In San Antonio and on Truth Social he called him TalaFREAKo, missing for 12 days. “12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug. What’s going on?” He wants a senator who is a proven champion. Ken Paxton. The greatest attorney general in the history of Texas.

Paxton put it to the crowd. “Where is James Talarico?” His own volunteers are in a private channel worrying about momentum. The campaign says he will be back this weekend. CNN town hall on October 14. Election Day is less than a month out.

A flu does not hide a candidate for twelve days. Texans deserve a body on the trail, not a statement.

What’s going on, James?

Jamie Raskin claims impeaching Trump is “not a fetish”

Folks, they have not won a single new seat. Jamie Raskin is already measuring the Judiciary gavel for a third Trump impeachment.

The Maryland Democrat is still ranking member. On Meet the Press he said impeachment is “not a taboo” and “not a fetish.” It is “a tool in the toolbox.” He will “not hesitate.” Asked if Trump committed new impeachable offenses, he said “Undoubtedly.” War without a declaration. Spending power. “The most massively corrupt presidential administration in American history.”

AOC is already in. “I do,” she said, if Democrats take the House. Ro Khanna says a third try is not a mistake. It is “setting a standard” on an “illegal war.”

Read that again. Most of you have not voted. They are already writing the articles. Two impeachments. Zero convictions. The fetish is the point. Axios dropped the fight Friday morning. Split on the trigger. United on the fantasy that November already happened.

Trump warned you in January. Lose the midterms and they will find a reason. Stay home and you hand Raskin the GAVEL. Show up and you bury the stunt before it starts.

November 3 is the lock. Do not give them the House.

Rubio just put this ROGUE COURT on a six-month clock!

Folks, the Hague thought it could put Americans in the dock. Marco Rubio just put the whole court on a clock.

Hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay collected the Nobel Peace Prize, the Secretary of State hit the International Criminal Court with institution-wide sanctions. Not a judge. Not a prosecutor. The COURT. Assets under U.S. jurisdiction blocked. American firms get six months to wind every dealing down. Then the transactions stop.

Rubio named it. A ROGUE court. “President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans.” Ban the transactions. Cut the resources. Cripple the operation. “Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC.”

America never joined. Both parties used to say so. Only Trump had the resolve to act. The six-month window is the negotiation. States Parties can bring a solution, or Washington keeps taking this outfit apart piece by piece.

The court called it an assault on the rule of law. Cute. The rule is simple. The United States and the American people are not subject to this fake ICC.

You do not prosecute the country that kept the lights on. You get SANCTIONED.

AMERICA FIRST.