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President Donald J. Trump just delivered another MASTERCLASS in PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH and the fake news media is losing their MINDS over it.

After months of Iran playing games like the pathetic losers they are, Trump threatened to hit them VERY HARD tonight. Their navy? GONE. Air force? GONE. Radar and defenses? OBLITERATED. He had the strike package ready, the oil fields targeted, and Kharg Island — that forbidden cash cow pumping 90 percent of their crude — in his sights.

Then BOOM. Trump drops the hammer on Truth Social: Iran’s top dogs just approved the final points of a FULL PEACE DEAL. Strikes canceled. Blockade stays until the ink is dry. Every major player from Israel to Saudi Arabia to Turkey signed off. The Strait of Hormuz reopens when WE say so.

This is what REAL leadership looks like. Trump didn’t beg. He didn’t send pallets of cash like Obama. He made them feel the pain and they CAME CRAWLING. The left’s favorite terrorist sponsors just got schooled. While sleepy Joe would’ve been writing another apology letter.

America is back, baby — and the world is safer because of it.

THEY LAUGHED. THEY MOCKED. THEY CALLED IT A WASTE OF TIME.

But President Trump just showed the entire swamp who the REAL heroes are. While the fake news media and their low-energy liberal pals were sneering at the crews cleaning up the disgusting Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, that filthy cesspool of garbage and graffiti left by years of Biden-era neglect, Trump brought them into the Oval Office, shook their hands, and handed out signed hats and challenge coins like the champion he is.

Eleven truckloads of trash gone. Before-and-after photos that scream DECLINE IS A CHOICE. The Reflecting Pool sparkles again. Freedom Plaza fixed. Columbus Circle reopened. All part of the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful” initiative ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

Trump visited the site unannounced, looked those hard-working Americans in the eye, and said it plain: “Our country is about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people — not a filthy capital.”

The press asked why he was bothering. Liberals called a waterproof coating “paint.” The White House clapped back: “It’s not paint, morons.”

This is Trump. Honoring the forgotten men and women who actually get things done while the coastal elites sneer from their ivory towers. The swamp is getting drained, one clean reflecting pool at a time while showing the respect for real Americans who made it happen.

EVEN THE POPE IS SEEING THE LIGHT!

In a move that has globalist heads exploding from Rome to Davos, Pope Leo XIV just dropped statements on immigration that sound STRAIGHT OUT OF THE MAGA PLAYBOOK. Legal and safe routes? Check. Real cooperation smashing human traffickers? Check. Serious welcome and integration only for those who deserve it? ABSOLUTELY.

But here’s the money line: “The right to remain in one’s own home without hunger, without war, without persecution, without the land becoming uninhabitable, without corruption stealing the bread of the poor.” Translation? Fix your own damn countries instead of flooding ours with illegal invaders looking for free stuff.

The left has spent years screaming “open borders” and calling border security “racist.” Hollywood hacks, campus crybabies, and blue-city mayors turned our southern border into a disaster zone while calling it “compassion.” Pope Leo just said nah, human dignity means PROTECTING your own nation first.

This is huge. A major world leader inching toward America First reality. Trump has been right all along: secure the border, stop the invasion, put Americans first and open the door to legal immigrants who actually contribute.

The Pope is edging closer to MAGA. The world is waking up. And the radical left? They’re the ones left crying in the corner.