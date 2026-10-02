Must Watch: Liberal MANIAC tries to MURDER independent journalist! This will make you SICK!

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Tump’s DOJ DROPS THE HAMMER on migrant caravan. They do not enter. Zero chance.

They named the walk Faith and Hope. Markwayne Mullin named the ending. ZERO CHANCE.

A migrant caravan calling itself Fe y Esperanza left Honduras around September 20. It started near 200 people. It is now an estimated 600 people or more, pulled from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Haiti. They walked into the southern end of Mexico and claimed asylum there. Mexico counts as a safe nation. Under the first-nation agreement, that claim kills the American one. You do not get a second drawing because the first country said yes.

Mullin was blunt Thursday with his counterpart in Mexico. Let them keep coming north and they hit our southern border. They do not enter. Zero chance. The intel says they formed to pressure Mexico into taking the asylum cases. That pressure worked. Mullin says the caravan will probably break up over the next few weeks. What happens next is Mexico’s problem. A big one, if they wave the column through. Entry is NOT happening.

August already buried the Biden era. Border Patrol recorded 8,870 southwest apprehensions, 94 percent below the Biden monthly average. National emergency. Troops. The Guard. Detain and remove. No more catch and release. Trump put a stop to the open door, and the numbers show it.

You do not get a Biden rerun because you painted a slogan on a banner. The door is shut.

UCLA Law BUSTED by DOJ, for discriminating AGAINST white and asian applicants

Same test. Different skin. UCLA Law called that a process. Trump’s Justice Department called it illegal.

The Civil Rights Division found UCLA Law discriminated against white and Asian students in the classes that walked in during 2023, 2024, and 2025. That is Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. That is the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions. Race is not a thumb on the scale. UCLA used it anyway.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon put the scheme in plain English. UCLA Law runs a two-tiered admissions system. The academic bar shifts up or down depending on the color of your skin. Personal statements and essay prompts were built to extract race. Admissions staff told applicants how to reveal it during race-based recruitment. White and Asian applicants with the same LSAT as admitted black and Hispanic applicants got the door. Half of the black applicants admitted in 2024 and 2025 combined scored at or below 90 percent of the admitted white applicants. Read that again.

Dhillon was done being polite. The use of race as a thumb that helps or hurts any student is illegal. The Department will keep enforcing equal treatment, including in the nation’s law schools.

UCLA’s answer was a press-office lullaby. Compliant with Proposition 209. Comprehensive. Merit-based. Confident in our process. Confident. After a two-tier color bar. The merit was the pigment. The confidence was the tell.

Equal protection is not a suggestion.

DOJ just said so.

SEVENTY MILLION KIDS just got a Trump Account AUTOMATICALLY

Treasury finished the job. Automatic enrollment is DONE. Roughly 70 million eligible American children now have a Trump Account sitting there, waiting on a parent (for all the grandparent reading this, TELL YOUR KIDS!)

These are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American kids under eighteen with a valid Social Security number. A parent or guardian has to claim the account. Then the one-time $1,000 seed from Treasury drops in. After that, family, friends, and employers can pile money on top. No claim, no seed. That is the deal. The account is already built. You just have to pick it up.

Secretary Scott Bessent put the number on the table. Millions of children had already enrolled. Automatic enrollment just put over 60 million more accounts in the ready pile. Total: 70 million. Up from about 7 or 8 million who signed up on their own. The accounts live in the 2025 Working Families Tax Cut. Bessent called it a transformative milestone. Every American child gets a shot at generational wealth and a jump-start on a financial future.

Even Gavin Newsom slipped. He called it one of the best things Trump has done. It is not Trump’s money, Newsom said. It is your child’s money. Bill Maher said the idea made sense and likened it to the private accounts George W. Bush tried to pass. The left hates the name on the folder. They cannot hate the thousand dollars inside it.

Your kid’s account is waiting. Claim it.

This is GENERATIONAL change for them!