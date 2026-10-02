The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Fran's avatar
Fran
Oct 2

Why not arrest the NGOs who are aiding and abetting the illegal entry into the country?

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Khloe Mason's avatar
Khloe Mason
Oct 2

They smell a Dem win in the midterms. They’re ready to invade, people! Get out your GOP vote like your life depends on it!!

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