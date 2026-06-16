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Noem blows lid off China’s shocking coordinated border invasion plot

Kristi Noem just TORCHED the fake news silence and dropped a BOMBSHELL that has America First warriors roaring! On Fox Business, our no-nonsense warrior warned the world about Beijing’s sneaky COORDINATED operation funneling military-aged Chinese nationals straight into our beautiful country. These communists set up fake “travel agencies” in Latin America, hand out backpacks, fake papers, and bus tickets, then flood our southern border like invaders. Over 22,000 encounters already, folks!

This is their thousand-year plan to destroy us from the INSIDE – pumping fentanyl through cartel buddies while changing our nation forever. Remember the Biden losers leaving the border WIDE OPEN for criminals and spies? TRUMP and Noem slammed it SHUT. Record drug busts, 1.9 million self-deportations, and over 600,000 removals. That’s how REAL leaders secure America!

The swamp rats and their media pets want you scared and silent. Too bad! We’re onto every trick. Noem’s Shield of the Americas role is pure STRENGTH. Xi Jinping and his CCP clowns don’t stand a chance against peace through strength. MAGA is BACK bigger than ever and America’s borders are OURS again.

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Rosie O’Donnell spirals into another pathetic unhinged meltdown

Will this washed-up, bitter clown EVER shut up?

Rosie O’Donnell just proved once again she’s the queen of deranged leftist LOSERS! The talentless hack trashed President Trump and every single one of his loyal, patriotic fans as “racists, homophobic, unAmerican” all because a UFC fighter dropped a funny line at the EPIC White House celebration for America’s 250th and Trump’s 80th birthday.

While real Americans cheered strength, fun, and freedom, Rosie and her fellow Hollywood hack Sheryl Crow screamed “disgraceful” like triggered snowflakes. Cry harder, fatty! Trump lives RENT-FREE in her empty skull. She fled then crawled back just to spew hate. His supporters? The hardest-working, most American patriots building this country BACK BETTER. Rosie is the REAL unAmerican embarrassment – zero talent, zero class, all seethe.

This desperation from the defeated left is GLORIOUS. Every rant helps TRUMP win even bigger. Stay irrelevant, Rosie. The American people REJECT your toxic garbage forever. Our White House parties are tremendous, our movement unstoppable. Keep whining while we dominate. Winning tastes so sweet!

Brave student wins massive payout after woke school smears Charlie Kirk tribute

This one is SWEET justice against the radical education mafia!

Courageous Gabby Stout at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools painted a beautiful patriotic message with a Bible verse honoring the late great Charlie Kirk on the spirit rock – AFTER getting full permission! But the woke tyrants painted it over, blasted her on the intercom as a criminal, hauled her out of class, and demanded apologies like fascists.

They let BLM garbage stay up, but a tribute to a murdered conservative hero? NEVER! Gabby and the Alliance Defending Freedom fought back HARD. Now the district is FORCED to pay $95,000, issue a public apology, and rewrite their free speech policy. Her name cleared, rights protected for every future student. BE LIKE CHARLIE is winning from heaven itself!

This is what happens when we PUSH BACK against leftist indoctrination camps. Schools can’t censor patriots anymore. The left’s cancel machine is CRUMBLING. Parents, students, and real Americans are taking our education system BACK. Tremendous win for the First Amendment and America First values.

Brutal new data drops nightmare warning for desperate Dems in 2026

New numbers just crushed the failing Democrat Party like a freight train and MAGA is LAUGHING!

Even their pathetic “generic ballot lead” is a measly 3 points. That’s nowhere near the double-digit waves these clowns need to steal back power. Prediction markets have Republicans FAVORITES to hold the House AND expand in the Senate. Redistricting is DESTROYING them, they’re broke, and their extreme nominees are total jokes.

Meanwhile, Trump’s America is BOOMING – lower prices, stronger borders, record energy. Voters remember the Biden disaster and see the RESULTS now. Chuck Schumer and his gang of losers are DOOMED! This is a clear WARNING SIGN: the red wave is coming bigger than ever.

Get ready, patriots – we’re talking BLOODBATH for the left. More seats, more winning. The American people are wide awake and love what we’re building. No more excuses, no more lies. Midterms are going to be EPIC. Stock up on popcorn because the tears will flow like rivers when these radicals get crushed AGAIN.