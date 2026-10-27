The American Mandate

The American Mandate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
2h

Gotta love that just saying😁

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5m

Sit your ass down!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Mandate · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture