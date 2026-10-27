UN Ambassador Waltz just told this Cuban THUG to BACK UP!

Mike Waltz stood at the United Nations podium on Tuesday and laid out the Cuban regime’s real estate holdings, private jets, Rolex watches, and the military conglomerate GAESA’s billions.

Ordinary Cubans get blackouts, shortages, and repression. The economic problems are self-inflicted. Havana’s “blockade” narrative is the lie.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla charged the podium. He closed in. He accused Waltz of lying. Waltz did not yield. “Back away from the podium.” “Back up!” “This isn’t Havana. You’re not going to intimidate me. Do you understand who you’re dealing with?” He reminded the hall he is the representative of the United States of America. The communist regime tries to intimidate its political prisoners. It does not get to do that here.

While the shouting match ran, a member of the Cuban delegation tried to grab the phone of Waltz’s spokesman J.P. Freire as he recorded the exchange. The New York Post called it an assault. Waltz posted the video himself. One of the regime’s “diplomats” had already tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting the microphones. Then that same man turned on the staffer.

Swalwell’s sugar daddy’s mansion just got raided!

The FBI raided a Beverly Hills mansion at 1014 N. Roxbury Drive on Tuesday. It belongs to billionaire Stephen Cloobeck. Sources link the raid to the ongoing federal investigation into Eric Swalwell. Swalwell stayed there often. He even filmed a video response to the allegations from inside the house. Cloobeck spent more than $1 million backing his California gubernatorial run,and a private $31,000 trip to France in 2024.

A former staffer accused Swalwell of raping her when she was too intoxicated to consent. Another woman accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2018. Two others say he sent unsolicited images of his genitals.

In August the FBI surrounded him at San Francisco International Airport and seized his phone and laptop under a civil-rights statute that can target public officials who abuse power to silence accusers.

This Catholic Bishop apologized. The White House did not.

Last Thursday twelve Catholic bishops walked into the Oval Office and prayed with President Trump. Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob was in the room. So was Denver Archbishop James Golka. The White House Faith Office set the meeting. They talked immigration enforcement, religious-worker visas, and human dignity. Then they prayed. Photos went out.

Grob has now issued the apology. Heavy sadness. The sacred moment was manipulated into a political photo opportunity. He never consented. He came to pray with a president, not to pose for the cameras. The archdiocese website has the whole statement.

Taylor Rogers at the White House did not flinch. There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump. He stopped the federal government’s weaponization against Christians. He pardoned the pro-life activists. He defended religious freedom. That is the record.

Golka kept it simple. We pray for people. Whether we agree or disagree, we always pray for our country and our leaders. One bishop ran for cover. The rest of the country saw a president who will pray with anyone who walks through the door.

Scott Bessent mocks Obama’s library as “Darth Vader’s” tomb

Barack Obama stood at a Saturday rally in Ohio for Democrat candidates and took a shot at President Trump’s White House renovations. Gold everywhere. The place looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent answered Monday. He had lunch at a Cheesecake Factory in Washington. Then he pointed at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. This is the man who built the museum and it looks like Darth Vader’s tomb. He had a great meal. He always does. He told the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.

The center’s total cost has climbed to $1 billion. Taxpayers are still getting the bills. The workers have started organizing a union after claiming poor treatment by leadership. That is the concrete bunker in Jackson Park.