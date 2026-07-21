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Big Beautiful News!

The courts just delivered another MASSIVE blow to the Biden Crime Family. A federal appeals court rejected Crooked Joe’s desperate bid to bury 70 HOURS of candid interview tapes with his own ghostwriter. Public interest WINS. Privacy excuses LOSE.

These recordings from 2016-2017 were supposed to stay locked away forever while Biden peddles his $10 million memoir “Promise Me, America” right after the midterms. Too late. The D.C. Circuit said the American people have a right to hear what this man was really saying in private. Redactions allowed. Full blackout DENIED.

This is what draining the swamp looks like. No more secret tapes. No more influence-peddling cover-ups. No more “no one is above the law” hypocrisy while the family cash registers kept ringing.

The Radical Left is already crying. They always do when sunlight hits their heroes. America is DONE protecting their secrets. Transparency is WINNING. The truth is coming out whether Sleepy Joe likes it or not.

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You cannot make this up.

Socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani just hosted Motaz Azaiza, a Gaza “journalist” who refuses to condemn the October 7 massacre and openly praises Yahya Sinwar, at Gracie Mansion. The photo is out. Caption: “It’s always good to be at the mayor’s house.”

Meanwhile this same mayor is fantasizing about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One of his top aides even tried to set up a meeting with Iran. Let that sink in.

In Mamdani’s New York, hanging with terror sympathizers is no big deal. Standing with America’s greatest ally against actual terrorists? That’s the crime.

Losers support losers. Always have. Always will. This radical clown is turning the greatest city in the world into a playground for people who celebrate the murder of Jews and Americans. As if rolling blackouts weren’t enough!

President Trump already shut down the arrest fantasy. Now the American people see exactly who these socialist radicals really are.

Disgraceful. Pathetic. And 100 percent on brand for the new Democrat Party.

We are watching. We are WINNING.

Even Van Jones is finally admitting the obvious.

On CNN the leftist commentator revealed that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stabbed his own backer, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, in the back. Espaillat supported Mamdani. Mamdani promised to return the favor. Then he turned around and backed a candidate named Chevalier whose only claim to fame is celebrating the October 7 murders of Israelis the very next day and never apologizing.

The Democratic Party felt a “shockwave.” Then… total silence. Everybody went quiet.

Van Jones himself said the youth movement he waited his whole life for is being hijacked by people pushing “nutty ideas,” supporting terrorists, and claiming we don’t need cops or prisons. That’s the new face of the Democrat Party in America’s biggest city.

They will not police their own. They will not condemn the celebration of mass murder. They just go silent and hope nobody notices.

Too late. We noticed. America noticed.

This is why we won. This is why we will keep winning. The Radical Left is eating itself alive and the rest of the country is watching in disgust.

Even radical Democrats like Van Jones.

Harmeet Dhillon and the Trump Justice Department just dropped a TRUTH BOMB on Harvard.

The Civil Rights Division is investigating whether the elite university took more than $630 million in earmarked Chinese money restricted ONLY to Chinese students, while vacuuming up billions in American taxpayer dollars. That’s not charity. That’s discrimination under Title VI.

Harvard reported nearly $4.5 billion in foreign funding. The biggest chunk from China came with strings attached: Chinese recipients only. Not Chinese-Americans. Not Americans. Just Chinese. Meanwhile federal grants and tax dollars keep flowing.

Assistant Attorney General Dhillon said it plainly: Federally funded American universities cannot earmark foreign funds for Chinese students and then discriminate against Americans. Period.

This is the same Harvard that lectures the rest of the country about equity while selling out American students for foreign cash. Classic. The swamp protects its own until real leadership shows up.

President Trump’s team is asking the hard questions the last administration never would. Accountability is here. The days of elite universities taking our money while favoring foreign interests are OVER.

Tremendous work.

Keep going.

America First means American students first.

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