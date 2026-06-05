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Vance’s anti-fraud task force HAMMERS Covid fraudsters

Folks, this is what DRAINING THE SWAMP looks like in real time and it is GLORIOUS!

The Department of Justice just carried out major enforcement actions on behalf of Vice President JD VANCE’S powerhouse Anti-Fraud Task Force. They’re rounding up the low-life fraudsters who stole MILLIONS from hardworking American taxpayers through those shady COVID-era PPP and EIDL loans.

One crook already pleaded guilty. Three others turned themselves in. Another got arrested in Georgia. These clowns faked payrolls, tax forms, and business records to rip off about $7 million in one busted scheme alone. But here’s the big one: the SBA flagged a staggering $22 BILLION in suspected fraudulent loans for collection – the largest debt referral in history!

Vance’s all-star team is moving at full TRUMP SPEED. Acting AG Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, Dr. Mehmet Oz, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler – these patriots are clawing back every stolen dollar with a whole-of-government assault. No more sending your hard-earned cash straight into criminals’ pockets like the Biden regime did.

The days of zero safeguards and open-checkbook fraud are OVER. President Trump and VP Vance promised accountability and they are DELIVERING. This is America First justice in action. The left is seething because their buddies got caught. Tremendous work, team! Keep watching – more heads are gonna roll. MAGA!

London to New York in under four hours? Nasa readies game-changing quiet supersonic jet

AMERICA IS SOARING AGAIN, folks, and it is TREMENDOUS!

NASA is gearing up its revolutionary X-59 quiet supersonic jet – the Son of Concorde – for high-speed test flights that will change everything. This Lockheed Martin masterpiece hits Mach 1.6, over 1,200 miles per hour, while turning that old ear-splitting sonic boom into nothing more than a gentle THUMP.

London to New York in under four hours? YES PLEASE. The long tapered nose and cutting-edge design break up shockwaves perfectly. No forward windows needed – pilots use cameras and augmented reality. After successful initial flights last year, they’re pushing the envelope right now with mission-condition tests and full supersonic runs coming in July.

While the Radical Left spent years killing supersonic dreams with regulations and green new scam nonsense, American ingenuity is back under President Trump’s leadership. This $247 million beauty proves excellence never left – we just needed real patriots in charge to unleash it.

The future of travel is FAST, quiet, and 100 percent American-made. Peace through strength includes dominating the skies with technology that leaves the rest of the world eating dust. This jet is BEAUTIFUL proof we’re winning BIG on innovation. Strap in, patriots – the golden age of American aerospace is here!

Scott Bessent schools clueless Democrat with 3rd grade history question!

You can’t make this stuff up!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just absolutely OWNED low-energy Democrat Rep. Judy Chu in a House hearing and it was SAVAGE! Chu tried grandstanding about Trump and finances during some Iran nonsense when Bessent hit her with a simple middle-school question: Who was president during World War I?

Chu’s brilliant answer? “I don’t know.” PATHETIC! Bessent calmly dropped the truth bomb – it was Woodrow Wilson – and pointed out the Germans never attacked us back then either. The room went DEAD SILENT. A 72-year-old congresswoman who grew up when WWI vets were still around can’t name basic American history? LOW IQ CLOWN SHOW!

These Democrats are so out of touch, so focused on radical attacks, they can’t even handle elementary facts while pretending to lecture real leaders. Bessent is a TREMENDOUS Trump warrior – sharp, tough, and unafraid to expose the swamp’s incompetence.

This is why we won BIG in 2024. President Trump surrounded himself with winners who run circles around these lightweights. Chu and her squad got humiliated on live television while America’s economy gets fixed. No more suffering fools in Washington.

Keep exposing them, Secretary Bessent! The American people are watching and LOVING every minute of this dominance. The left is melting down and we are WINNING harder than ever!