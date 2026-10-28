The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Kathy Schwab's avatar
Kathy Schwab
2h

Throw them all in prison once they’ve served the maximum years, then pay a hefty fine way over $200,000, after that has been paid then to support them back to the country they came from. There’s nothing but demonic followers of Satan.

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