VILE lefty gun-control nut DESECRATES the 9/11 Memorial

A 31-year-old gun control activist named Jonathan Tijerina just spray-painted “juststopkillingkids.com” in red across the engraved names of 9/11 victims on the North Pool.

He filmed the whole stunt, posted it, and boasted: “My name is Jon Tijerina and I’ve just spray-painted ‘just stop killing kids’ on the 9/11 Memorial.” Police arrested him for criminal mischief and making graffiti. The damage will cost over $2,500 to fix. The Memorial called it a sacred place and restored it immediately.

He wants universal background checks and a national registry from Trump and Mamdani, and complained his earlier hunger strike got no attention. Desecrating the fallen for a website, thats who these people are.

Tlaib caught on cam dismissing the Sayed’s terrorist ties, “So what if he is?”

Rashida Tlaib just got CAUGHT on hidden camera and the gaslight is gone. The Squad congresswoman told an undercover operative that Abdul El-Sayed’s Muslim Brotherhood ties and Egyptian passport do not matter. “So what if he is?” she said, comparing the questions to the old Obama Muslim line.

She claimed European passports get a free pass but Egypt doesn’t, then dropped the F-bomb because she didn’t know what a CV was. El-Sayed’s half-sister posted that the family has long been Brotherhood, relatives jailed, mother active in Egypt.

Trump already called the Michigan Senate nominee a Jihadist member who shouldn’t get a seat. Tlaib called the concerns gaslighting and insisted he’s “obviously” not a terrorist. Michigan is not buying it. The midterms are coming. AMERICA FIRST.

Hasan Piker says injured ICE agents was funny and the crowd roared

Folks, Hasan Piker just told a Minneapolis crowd that ICE agents getting their hip bones broken was funny.

At a sold-out event with Ilhan Omar and socialist Omar Fateh, the streamer laughed about “Officer Martinez down” and said agents must be extra racist to work in the cold. The crowd laughed along. This during Operation Metro Surge, where agents faced assaults, fireworks and worse.

A DHS spokesperson blasted the vilification and noted assaults on agents are up over 1,600 percent. Omar and the left keep inviting this guy. They hate the people enforcing the law of the land.

OH CANADA! Europe just DUMPED the Canada “associate membership”

The European Union just FOLDED. Six weeks after von der Leyen floated making Canada the first “associate member” (a made up status that does not exist) Germany, France, Italy and Greece objected. The Montreal summit statement will now promise “ever closer association” short of full membership instead.

Trump already called the whole idea LAUGHABLE and warned it could be a hostile act that ends trade on many things. Carney thought he found a third bloc with better manners.

The EU just showed him the door is closed for now. No legal definition, no precedent, no deal.