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Apple, Gmail, and major services crash amid wave of tech outages

Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store, Apple Support, and Gmail suffered widespread outages Tuesday afternoon, locking users out of accounts, blocking device activations, and preventing payments. Downdetector recorded thousands of reports beginning shortly after noon EST, with failures also reported in Brazil, Greece, and Latvia. Users received errors such as “Failed to verify your identity.”

The disruptions arrived on the heels of a Microsoft 365 collapse that hit email, Teams, and Copilot across dozens of countries, a nationwide FAA ground stop, banking outages at Chase and other major institutions, and United Airlines delays.

A separate cyberattack compromised 178 websites via malicious code injected through Optimizely. No single cause has been confirmed, and Apple has not issued a detailed public statement. The cascade of failures shows how heavily daily life and government operations now depend on systems that can fail simultaneously with little warning.

JD Vance tells Americans to prepare for everything as Google warns of AI-powered hackers

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Americans do not need to build bunkers or stockpile food and water, stating there is no crisis coming down the line. He nevertheless added that the country must be prepared for everything and for the worst outcomes. His comments followed a string of major disruptions: a multi-day Microsoft outage spanning more than 70 countries, a second nationwide FAA ground stop since 9/11 blamed on aging equipment, banking access failures at multiple large institutions, and airline delays.

Google separately warned corporate America that AI-driven hackers are now running autonomous attacks that bypass patches, write exploits, and strike systems continuously. Officials have found no evidence linking the recent outages to deliberate attacks, yet the combination of technical failures and Google’s alert has heightened public concern. Vance’s message is clear: panic is unnecessary, but complacency about systemic fragility is no longer an option.

Highly classified NSA network goes offline, forcing staggered arrivals

A highly classified internal communications network used by National Security Agency employees to share sensitive information went offline Tuesday. Multiple sources told CNN that the system, described as a highly classified version of a workplace messaging platform, experienced an outage that prompted the agency to implement staggered arrivals while leadership investigated the full scope of the problem.

Officials stated there is currently no evidence the network was the target of a cyber attack. The failure occurred against a backdrop of other major technology disruptions hitting commercial services, airlines, and banks in recent days. Even an agency as secretive and well-resourced as the NSA remains dependent on digital systems that can fail without warning. The episode underscores that technical fragility is not limited to the private sector and can affect the most sensitive government communications channels.

Trump tells reporter ‘if they get me, you’re gone too’ on Iranian drone threat

Asked by a reporter whether he was worried about Iranian drones targeting him personally, President Trump replied, “I’m worried about you — because if they get me, you’re gone, too,” indicating the blast radius would likely include anyone standing nearby. He added a brief caution to be careful.

The exchange took place amid recent Iranian threats against Trump administration officials, including reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocated to a military base for security, plus earlier plots targeting Trump himself. Later, after arriving in the Philippines, Trump stated that any Iranian attack on Washington would result in a response of a scale no country has ever faced, calling the regime “crazy” and reiterating that it cannot be allowed nuclear weapons. The blunt, darkly humorous reply framed the personal risk while underscoring the seriousness with which the administration treats Iranian capabilities.

End of the road for Chuck Schumer as Van Hollen launches leadership challenge

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a serious challenge from Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for the top post in the caucus, with a secret-ballot leadership election set for December 1. Van Hollen has criticized Schumer’s approach to the Trump administration, including his handling of the Iran conflict and his role in advancing a Republican-backed funding bill earlier this year.

He has also argued that the Democratic leader should not intervene in open party primaries. Roughly 18 Democrats have publicly backed Schumer while only a handful have endorsed Van Hollen, yet many members remain undeclared. Insiders question whether the 75-year-old Schumer will seek another Senate term in 2028, with some expecting a possible retirement that could open the seat to a progressive primary challenge.

The contest exposes clear divisions inside the Democratic caucus just weeks after midterm gains.

Portions of Ilhan Omar search warrant set for release in immigration fraud probe

A federal judge indicated that portions of a search warrant executed last month at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence, along with at least a dozen other documents from the sealed docket, are likely to be unsealed early next week. Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered prosecutors to complete redactions by Friday and said he would release the materials unless they object to specific files.

The underlying investigation is an immigration fraud case. Specific items seized during the October 12 search and a 67-page supporting affidavit will remain sealed for now. Several Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have already spoken publicly about aspects of the probe.

The partial release will give the public its first formal look at the government’s basis for searching the congresswoman’s home.