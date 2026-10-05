The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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R B's avatar
R B
Oct 5

Of course they did. Why because they’re vile & disgraceful ass wipes!

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
Oct 5

When Democrats speak they are either lying or slurring someone on the other side. There is no such thing as a Democrat with integrity.

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