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Hollywood lefty dropped a VILE slur on Melania, the White House hits back HARD!

Folks, Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre took a charity microphone and spent it on the First Lady. Classic Hollywood LOSER move.

Project Angel Food Angel Awards. Los Angeles. The Big Bang Theory creator was being honored. The room was there to fund meals for the critically ill. He told them he had the right audience. Then he skipped the gratitude.

He called President Trump “that bloated orange piece of shit in the White House.” He said he wakes up, turns on CNN, and checks whether the President had a heart attack “while straining to take a dump.” Then he set Michelle Obama, “smart, educated, warm, funny,” against Melania, and called the First Lady “a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband.”

This is not a new smear. In 2017 Melania won the first round of a $150 million case against a blogger who called her a “high-end escort” and the Daily Mail that printed it. Hollywood ran the cheap shot AGAIN.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle did not do diplomacy. He said Lorre should “immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

The room laughed. The White House wrote the prescription. WINNING. Melania does not need a sitcom writer’s permission.

USAF B1 Bombers leave the UK airfields after airfield “incident”

Folks, the War Department did not wait on a polite memo. They MOVED.

All 12 B-1 bombers are out of RAF Fairford after the. Over the weekend. HOME. At least three were on the ground in South Dakota by Sunday.

Two U.S. officials told the New York Times the pull followed new threats about an Iran-backed plot against the British base America has used to strike Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sits in the suspicion column.

Some planes and crews left while the tankers were still being scrambled. That almost NEVER happens from an allied field in a peacetime country, thousands of miles from the fight.

The Pentagon confirmed it Sunday. Operational security kept the movement quiet in real time. Now every U.S. bomber that had been at Fairford is back at home stations in the United States, and still READY to strike from American soil. Britain’s Ministry of Defense declined to comment. Of course they did.

Read that again. They did not park the fleet. They moved it. A foreign runway is a convenience. It is not the weapon. The weapon flies from HOME.

They left England. They did not leave the fight.

“Bigger scandal than Watergate” Biden’s DOJ tracked Trump official’s phone

Folks, Jack Smith did not stop at the boxes. He went into Susie Wiles’s phone, and it is UGLY.

Newly declassified FBI records, dropped Monday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force, show Smith’s team tracked her phone activity and her contacts with at least 21 attorneys affiliated with Trump. She was a top Trump adviser then. She runs the West Wing now. A March 24, 2023 memo logs one call at 41 seconds, then writes down two earlier calls with the times and the durations. After her FBI interview on April 7 they crawled back through the phone for “contacts of interest on the date of her FBI interview.”

They did not want her answers. They wanted the MAP. Lawmakers, journalists, Trump 1.0 White House phones, already in the net. The charges? Later DISMISSED. The lawfare loser was WRONG.

Same Monday dump. Autumn 2023. Smith’s team sits down with John Brennan to talk “expert testimony” in that same case. FBI agents leave the notes BLANK. Date. Location. Brennan’s name. The government people in the room. They are supposed to write the substance down. They wrote NOTHING.

That sit-down lived inside Plasmic Echo, the file that became the Mar-a-Lago charges. Months after Brennan’s House Judiciary testimony on the discredited Russia collusion case.

The phone log is full. The Brennan page is empty. You were told this was justice. It was a witch hunt.