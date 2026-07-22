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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth just DEMOLISHED Sen. Gary Peters, a classic Radical Left LOSER, in a fiery Senate hearing.

Peters went full Trump Derangement Syndrome while questioning funding for the Iran war that is keeping nukes out of terrorist hands.

The Democrat complained about costs, the closed Strait of Hormuz, gas prices, and troops dying. He called the entire effort a failure and a quagmire. Hegseth wasn’t having any of it. He called Peters’ comments reckless and irresponsible, accusing him of smearing the sacrifices of our brave warfighters. “Shame on you,” Hegseth said.

Peters then attacked Hegseth personally as the failure. That’s when our Secretary of War raised his voice and exposed the real problem: pure political cowardice driven by TDS. Democrats refuse to fund the troops properly. They have over a trillion dollars and still play games instead of showing courage. President Trump is demanding a TREMENDOUS $1.5 trillion military budget because peace through strength is how America WINS.

Hegseth even invited this sore loser senator to CENTCOM so he could see real commitment. This is leadership. The Left hates it.

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Sophie Cunningham just dropped pure TRUTH on the Radical Left — and they are LOSING their minds!

The Indiana Fever star made it crystal clear: biological men have NO place in women’s sports. “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she said. Love is truth. Being honest. That’s real STRENGTH!

The woke mob accused her of “hating trans.” Absolute nonsense. She never said that. She’s extending love while refusing to surrender to the LIE that men can declare themselves women and take over. Unlike the Fake News and gender ideologues determined to erase women.

She stood against Lia Thomas years ago: “Female collegiate athletes deserve so much better than this.” No apology then. None NOW. Winners don’t fold.

This is America First common sense. Protect our daughters. Defend fairness. Stop biological males from stealing medals, scholarships, and safety. The Left’s ideology is collapsing under reality. Beautiful!

Sophie is a TREMENDOUS voice of reason. The invaders of women’s sports? Total LOSERS. America is waking up FAST.

The Fake News is scrambling to cover for yet another election integrity scandal — and FAILING miserably!

Over 6,000 non-citizens registered to vote in New Jersey. Hundreds actually cast ballots. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin just exposed nearly 250,000 non-citizen registrations across California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania alone. Forty-six states still unchecked. This is MASSIVE.

CNN’s Abby Phillip tried the usual leftist dodge. “What’s your definition of widespread?” she asked. One percent? Two percent? Are you SERIOUS?

Scott Jennings crushed her with the only answer that matters: “What’s your tolerance for this?” ZERO. Zero tolerance for any fraud. That’s it.

For years the Radical Left and their media allies screamed that non-citizen voting was a myth. Now the numbers are out and they suddenly want to debate percentages instead of demanding clean elections. DISGRACEFUL!

President Trump has been right from day one. Secure the border. Clean the rolls. Protect American elections. The American people are done with this nonsense.

Gavin Newsom is in DEEP TROUBLE and the swamp connections just got impossible to ignore!

The failed California governor and his wife have retained Abbe Lowell, the exact same high-powered attorney who represented Hunter Biden and Letitia James. That’s right. Hunter Biden’s lawyer is now circling the wagons for the Newsom family in a federal criminal investigation into their business interests and transactions.

Investigators have been door-knocking friends, family, and former employees, asking hard questions. Newsom confirmed the hire himself while complaining about the pressure. Funny how many of those associates are deeply tied into his business empire, including family running companies and handling his blind trust.

This is the same Newsom who recently hosted Hunter Biden on his podcast to discuss legal woes. Now the Biden Crime Family attorney is on speed dial. Classic Radical Left protection racket.

While President Trump and America First leaders drain the swamp, Newsom is swimming deeper into it. The probe is heating up. No personal subpoenas yet, but the walls are closing in.

The American people see through this. Corrupt Democrats always protect their own with the same lawyers. We are WINNING the fight against the swamp. AMERICA IS BACK — and LOSERS like Newsom are next!